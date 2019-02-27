‘Kid Dynamite’ ready to blow up Super Rugby

JORDAN Petaia was a young fan of just 11 when the strength of his support for the Queensland Reds passed the ultimate test when he was tossed a Crusaders jersey to wear.

It wasn't for a backyard game at his Logan home but to show allegiance at the biggest Reds' occasion of the century when his family and relatives headed to Suncorp Stadium in 2011 for the Super Rugby final.

In that frenzied packed house with more than 50,000 fans, Petaia's rugby DNA was irreversibly stamped "Queensland."

The latest boom colt to wear the "Kid Dynamite" tag in Australian rugby is so hot as a centre find he could be the youngest-ever Wallaby to play a World Cup match, at 19, in Japan in September.

At every turn, you have to remind yourself how young he is.

Petaia is footy's Millennium Man. He was the first young gun born this century (March 14, 2000) to reach the top level in any of Australia's major footy codes.

He was literally a budding star on L-plates when he first landed at the Reds last year because he was so young he needed his parents to give him a lift to Ballymore training every day.

The young Queensland Reds gun is tipped for big things in 2019. Picture: Rugby AU Media/Stuart Walmsley

Socceroos whiz Daniel Arzani may have been the youngest at football's World Cup in Russia last year at 19 but he was born in 1999.

Just 16 months removed from his days at Brisbane State High, Petaia has a composure some players never find.

You have a full package when you add his nifty footwork, smart work with the ball, confidence under the high ball and the controlled power running that blasted through All Blacks fullback Ben Smith in Dunedin last Friday.

It's another of sport's brilliant coincidences that he gets to play the champion Crusaders for the first time. On Saturday night. At that same Suncorp Stadium.

"That 2011 final was inspirational...it's pretty big being in an atmosphere like that as a little kid," the quietly-spoken Petaia said.

"You don't remember plays as much as the atmosphere, the crowd noise, and how awesome it was watching guys like Willy G (Will Genia), Quade Cooper and Digby (Ioane).

Petaia debuted for the Reds in 2018. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

"I was a bit torn before the game because someone chucked me a Crusaders jersey to wear when my brothers, sisters, aunties and other family were getting ready to catch the train from Logan to the game.

"All my cousins were supporting the Kiwi team but I really loved the Reds so I was cheering them on...even wearing that Crusaders shirt."

The Reds may have parted ways with Genia and Cooper but the immense flow-on from that stellar, feel-good final is still pulsing through a new generation in Petaia.

Petaia is a modern rugby amalgam of Samoan, Kiwi and Aussie heritage. Rugby teens of the same background have gone in all three directions so the Wallabies should count themselves fortunate that he has a maroon and golden hue after a signing a new four-year contract.

Petaia will be tested against the Crusaders this weekend. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

In part, the reason for the excitement about Petaia is that he's a throwback to when centres were expected to be multi-skilled.

Too often, this past decade has been dominated by trying to find outside backs who can run over the top of people rather than those with expert hands and heads.

Petaia had a fine all-round game against the Highlanders which was an extension of the promise he showed in 11 Super Rugby games last year and his dominant 10-try campaign for Queensland Country in the National Rugby Championship.

Two-time World Cup-winner Tim Horan was 19 when he made his Test debut in the centres against the All Blacks 30 years ago. Many things in the code have changed but many have not like the buzz around a special talent.

Wallabies legend Tim Horan was full of praise for Petaia. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

Horan is excited by Petaia and the way he's changing the conversation in Australian rugby which needed a fresh wonder kid to follow.

"I went from club footy with Souths to facing the All Blacks so I really think Jordan has had a much better foundation to feel confident about the huge next step that may await him," Horan said of playing for the Wallabies.

"There's no rush. He'll just be concentrating on playing well for the Reds and the selectors are going to take notice of him putting six or seven strong games together."

Petaia is relaxed off the field and reassuringly just like plenty of other 18-year-olds you meet.

"Well, yeah, I do play Fortnite on PlayStation, my teammates would say my music tastes are for an 18-year-old and there's my humour," he said with a laugh.

There was no wild splash-out on boy toys when he signed his new deal like Jeff Thomson when the fast bowler bought cars and a fishing boat in the 1970s when inking a long-term deal to play for Queensland.

"I bought some shoes and clothes and a present for my little brother but I'm still saving to buy a car," Petaia said.

At least now, this rugby star on P-plates can borrow a car to drive himself to training.