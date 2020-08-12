Kidnapper had watched ‘all the CSI shows’

A paranoid mum who kidnapped her housemate claimed she would get away with it because she’d watched “all the CSI shows”.

A paranoid Melbourne mum kidnapped her housemate and told him she would get away with it because she'd watched the television show CSI.

Paulette Chantal Limpers believed her housemate was a police snitch when she tied him up with pink tape, put a pillowcase on his head and shoved him into a car boot in March 2018.

She and an accomplice took her 35-year-old victim to an abandoned house in Berwick, in Melbourne's southeast, where they tied him to a plank and Limpers shoved a dirty sock into his mouth.

"Don't worry, I have seen all the CSI shows and I will get away with this," Limpers said.

Before the kidnapping Limper's male accomplice and two others bashed the victim to find out what he told police.

The victim managed to free himself after Limpers left the scene and was helped by nearby construction workers. He was left with black eyes, "displaced" facial bones and other injuries.

The 32-year-old mum-of-two admitted to the kidnapping and a raft of other charges including burglaries, stealing cars and theft in the County Court.

"It was virtually spree-like offending…amounting to aggravated burglary, the theft of many cars, and your behaviour over that time was clearly entirely out of control," Judge Liz Gaynor said on Wednesday.

When police questioned Limpers about the kidnapping she told them there were "legitimate reasons" her victim should be beaten up, including that he'd stolen from her.

The month before the kidnapping Limpers stole a $20,000 ute and broke into a home where people were sleeping on the couch and stole a handbag with credit cards.

She used the cards to spend more than $600 on nail salons, shoes and clothing.

Limpers also stole a Jeep, laptop, phone and other items during one burglary, a $75,000 Mercedes sedan in another and a Mitsubishi SUV during March.

Her lawyer said Limpers battled mental health issues and drug addiction, was using GHB daily at the time of the crime spree but worked to rehabilitate herself in custody.

The mother had also pleaded guilty at an early stage and should receive a combination sentence, lawyer Hayley Bate argued.

Limpers has already spent 355 days behind bars, counted as time served, and was placed on a three-and-a-half year community corrections order.

