FAN BASE: Young cricketers came out to meet three Sydney Sixers stars, including former Clarence cricketer Carly Leeson, at JJ Lawrence field yesterday.
Cricket

Kids bowled over by Sydney Sixers superstars

Adam Hourigan
by
8th Aug 2018 7:40 AM
CRICKET: AN eager bunch of cricketers got a chance to hit their heroes for six as three squad members of the Sydney Sixers side put them through their paces at JJ Lawrence Field.

Sean Abbott, Mickey Edwards and former local cricketer Carly Leeson kept the children on their toes with a series of games yesterday.

Leeson said it was a great opportunity to return home and inspire the next generation.

"There was nothing like this around when I was their age,” she said.

"It's definitely great to be here, for me to come back home. To know the position all these kids are in and what they've got to do to get to the top, I definitely enjoy coming back.”

Leeson has been training with the NSW Breakers team as well as completing university studies.

The WBBL04 season with the Sixers begins in December, where they will attempt to chase a third straight crown.

The three cricket stars posed for photos and signed autographs for all the children and said the idea of the event was to get more children into cricket.

Anyone interested can sign up at www.playcricket.com.au

