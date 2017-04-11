Kids enjoy educational tales at Yarrawarra

GIINAGAY ngiinda?

How are you?

On April 6, Year 3/4 students from St Andrew's Christian School visited Yarrawarra Cultural Centre at Corindi for a bush tucker/medicine walk.

We met Uncle Milton, a local Gumbaynggirr man, who led us through a bush track leading to the beach. We stopped and listened as he showed us different plants and how (traditionally) they were used.

We ate some white flesh from wombat berries, and young, pink leaves off the raspberry vine, as well as the leaves off another plant used for weaving head/arm bands.

Darruyagay, biyambaygu yuraal Yarrawarrala (So be happy and eat food at Yarrawarra).

ABOVE AND RIGHT: St Andrew's Christian School visits Yarrawarra Cultural Centre.

Yarawarra has a gallery containing art work and a gift shop. Inside the shop, in a glass case, was a 140-year-old wooden canoe which was found in the local creek.

That was very interesting!

Yarrawarra Cultural centre runs other activities, but we definitely recommend the bush tucker/medicine tour with Uncle Milton.