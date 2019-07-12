Kids' fashion on track to entertain at Maclean Cup Day

DRESSED TO IMPRESS: Last year's Best Dressed Little Lady 1-6 years winner Alexandra McGuren, 4, and runner-up Chloe Johnston, 5, at the Maclean Cup Day.

Adam Hourigan

WHEN Maclean's Joy Allen heard the Maclean Cup Day might not feature Kids Fashions on the Field, she couldn't believe her ears.

"I love the Maclean Cup Day but I'm a granny so I enjoy the kids' fashion, the racing isn't my thing," Mrs Allen said.

"As soon as I heard there wasn't going to be any Kids Fashion on the Field, I thought no, it has to happen. I spoke to (Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer) Michael (Beattie) and I asked him to give me a week."

With support from the major sponsor of the race day, Maclean Bowling Club, a week was all Mrs Allen needed to get together a band of volunteers to help her organise the fashion parade, while Maclean businesses got on board to donate prizes and gifts.

"Toyworld, Ace Variety Discounts and Ta'Chele Australis have donated prizes and gifts, which has been fantastic," Mrs Allen said.

"We've also got Amie Want, who won the Westlawn Day Black and Gold fashion event earlier in the carnival, making sashes for the winners and Leonie Apps judging.

"There's been a lot of people put their hand up to get involved, a lot of people didn't want to see the Kids Fashion on the Field lost to the July Carnival. Everything is coming together really well."

Each entrant receives a prize for entering and there will be a girls and boys winner and runner-up in each category.

The Maclean Cup Day will be an emotional time for Mrs Allen and her family, with one race to be named in honour of her late husband, John.

"We've got family coming from Stanthorpe and the Sunshine Coast and we'll all be there, it'll be nice but sad," she said.

"John loved the races and the Maclean Cup so to have the race in his honour will be special."