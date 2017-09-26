Kids get $15,000 activities boost

BOUNCE: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis plays basketball with local kids after he announced funding for redevelopment of court at Bob Liddiard Park.

BOUNCE: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis plays basketball with local kids after he announced funding for redevelopment of court at Bob Liddiard Park.

ALL IT took was a few balls to bounce onto the cracked basketball court at Bob Liddiard Park and a swarm of kids ran out and started shooting hoops, oblivious to the crowd of public servants, youth workers and politicians gathered.

They were there to hear Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis announce a $15,620 grant to upgrade the court. Youth worker with nearby Camellia Cottage, Melissa Livermore, said any improvements to the local facilities would have a positive effect on the local community. "We were just saying before that with the kids club some afternoons and youth, we can have up to 40-50 kids coming along playing here," she said.

"The majority of these kids are now doing the midnight basketball program, and when that's not on they can come here and practice their skills and get confidence up for the next tournament."

Ms Livermore said the area was also being redeveloped by Council to include a touch football field to assist with a sports program they ran, and the new facilities helped the kids have a sense of pride in the area.

"The money comes from the NSW Government's Social Housing Community Improvement Fund which provides grants of up to $50,000 to councils, not-for-profit organisations and private sector organisations to undertake improvements in social housing communities or other areas visited by social housing tenants," Mr Gulaptis said.

A further $4374 will go to Gurehlgam Corp's Innovation Learning Centre, for installation of a security door and air conditioning which will support the establishment of an innovation learning centre for children that extends their thinking about how the world works.