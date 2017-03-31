26°
Kids get bounce back from Midnight Basketball

Tim Howard
| 31st Mar 2017 4:00 AM
NATURAL HIGH: The Grafton Midnight Basketball finals are on again, winding up the latest eight week program.
NATURAL HIGH: The Grafton Midnight Basketball finals are on again, winding up the latest eight week program.

THE GRAFTON youth turning up each week for Midnight Basketball are showing remarkable resilience in the face of recent dark times.

Grafton Midnight Basketball spokesman Gary Martin said the finals of the first Midnight Basketball competition to be held tonight at the Grafton Indoor Sports Centre, will be a showcase of that spirit.

"When Grafton Midnight Basketball started out earlier this year we were very aware of a lot of issues like mental health, depression and youth suicide were being talked about,” he said.

"In the workshops which the players have to do before they can play basketball we have focussed on really positive life skills.

Mr Martin said the objective was to help the young people in the program make more connections in the community.

"These are some of the factors in suicide preventions,” Mr Martin said. "But we also think things like good nutrition and healthy activity and having fun.”

"Even something like learning to drink water instead of a softdrink helps.”

Mr Martin said the way the different age groups combine during the competition has also impressed him.

"You get 18-year-olds helping 12-year-olds and males and females in the same team working together all helping out,” he said.

