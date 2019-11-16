Kids go wild for RFS

FUNDRAISER: Students from schools across the Clarence Valley banded again to raise more than $7000 for the local RFS.

FOR some of the 3000 students at 15 local public schools, the best way they could help local Rural Fire Service units was to mix up their socks.

Or even paint their hair pink.

While it's not your usual method, the students banded together yesterday in a little bit of crazy dress to raise more than $7000.

Students were encouraged to dress up, and give a gold coin donation to go towards local units who have been busy defending our communities from recent bushfires.

Grafton High School SRC organisers Carmen Dundon and Natasha Clausen said they wanted to do something to give the crews some respite.

"Quite often the RFS has to go back out after fighting fires and fundraise just to support themselves, so we thought we'd help them out,” Ms Clausen said.

Initially organised between Grafton High and Grafton Public, word soon spread of the idea, and 15 schools participated with more than 3000 students taking part.

"It grew way more than what we thought it would,” Ms Dundon said. "But everyone knows someone who has been affected, and it's great to see the community come together.”

Grafton High School principal Peter South said that it was an amazing effort from the students.

"You can see the kids very much care and feel for other kids and understand how important the RFS is in keeping people safe,” he said.

"There was no hesitation, all the schools just jumped to be part of it.”

Mr South said many local schools had already been feeding and clothing children affected by the fires, with school communities at Baryulgil and Nymboida in classrooms at Grafton Public while their schools were closed.

"Everyone has been doing their bit to chip in,” he said