Kids help launch festival

Grafton Public School students show off their winning banner from last year.
CHILDREN will take over the streets to herald in the Jacaranda Festival today, culminating in a massive morning at Market Square.

From 9am, a newly combined program of children's activities will start with the Parade of Youth and Banner Competition.

Marching down Prince St towards Market Square, schools from across the Clarence Valley will show off their colourful banners, this year with the theme "Grafton Bridge - 85 years".

After that, it's a nervous time for some proud parents as the announcement of the Beautiful Baby competition winner will be held at 9.30am.

With a change in format to online voting this year, you are encouraged to go along and see who the Clarence Valley voted for as the cutest kid in a range of categories with prizes available.

After that, it's time for the party to get started as everyone gets dressed up for the Jacaranda Children's Party.

The Jacaranda Party Princess and Prince (ages 8-11) and the Jacaranda Flower Girl and Page Boy (ages 4-7) will be decided from the entrants on the day, which runs from 9am-1pm.

