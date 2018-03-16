Kids ideas to rule new Yamba playground

An example of a jungle theme playground park that kids might like to choose.

An example of a jungle theme playground park that kids might like to choose. David Bancroft

WHEN it comes to picking what they want in a new playground for Lions Park, council is hoping that the kid's ideas are alright.

Clarence Valley Council will host an open day in the park from 11am on Saturday, March 24, and wants to get as much creative input from the potential park users, ie kids, about what the park should contain.

Perhaps it might be a surf-themed park, perhaps something with a jungle theme or maybe it would be best without any theme but just the selection of what kids want most in a playground.

Council's open spaces supervisor, Andrew Auglys, said those attending the open day would be given stickers and would be asked to put their stickers on the items of equipment they most wanted.

"It's a pretty simple and effective way to get the community to tell us what it wants, but we want as many people as possible to give their ideas so we get a clear picture of what the favourites are,” he said.

The park is in River Street, Yamba.