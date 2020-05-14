Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attacking a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.
A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attacking a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.
Crime

‘Kids jump on kitten’s head’

14th May 2020 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attack a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.

Samantha Bowman-Linnane was travelling along Wanda Ave in Cranbrook when her partner told her to pull up as a group of kids circled the kitten.

"My partner made me pull up when he saw one of the kids jump on the kitten's head," she said.

"What we just witnessed was absolutely disgusting."

She believed the cat to be about 15-weeks-old.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed they were called to the incident about 8pm Wednesday night but said it was not a police matter.

More than 900 complaints of animal cruelty and neglect were reported to the RSPCA in Townsville last year.

Although complaints had increased statewide, complaints in Townsville saw a slight decrease from 954 in 2018 to 936 in 2019.

RSPCA regional inspector Trish Prendergast said the top three complaints were failure to provide water, food and shelter, animals being tethered and skinny animals.

Originally published as 'Kids jump on kitten's head': Outrage over cruelty act

animal cruelty

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Gulaptis takes us inside new hospital facilities

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Gulaptis takes us inside new hospital facilities

        Health The removal of scaffolding has begun, with the external facade of the building now visible providing the community with a nice preview of things to come

        Hodder’s electric run of form continues with triple treat

        premium_icon Hodder’s electric run of form continues with triple treat

        Horses The Grafton jockey’s phenominal record for May has carried on with some outstanding...

        ‘Wake-up call’: China’s new threat

        ‘Wake-up call’: China’s new threat

        Business Threat to cut off Australia’s $63 billion iron ore export pipeline

        Jim’s jubilant: Don sits down with member of Johnson dynasty

        premium_icon Jim’s jubilant: Don sits down with member of Johnson dynasty

        Bowls A Q&A with a truly elite Clarence lawn bowler who has taken on some of the...