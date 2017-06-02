Kids learn about their indigenous birthplace

Uniting Preschool Grafton kids introduce themselves: Uniting Preschool Grafton have been working with the kids on a project called Our Country-On Country as part of National Reconciliation Week.

THE CHILDREN at the Uniting Preschool Grafton have been learning all about the notion of birthplace this week, as part of National Reconciliation Week.

This year, Reconciliation Week called for people to take the next steps and this is something that resonated with the preschool director Neil Gorring.

"This is something that has really resonated with us as educators," he said.

"It has emboldened us to constantly strive to consider what steps we can take to incorporate indigenous perspectives within our preschool program."

Over the last week, the children have been learning what the indigenous name of their birthplace is.

Uniting Preschool Grafton (formally Jack and Jill Preschool) director Neil Gorring has been working with the kids at the preschool this week to explore where on Aboriginal country they are from. Caitlan Charles

Parents were asked where they, and their child were born so they could track where their birthplace.

"Each child transferred (the information) onto a car where they have been drawing family members and placed their drawing cars around the Aboriginal map of Australia," Mr Gorring said.

"So far we have found that a lot of children were born in Grafton and this has been the case for some of their parents."

Mr Gorring said they had been teaching the kids about how Grafton Base Hospital was on Bundjalung country, but South Grafton was in Gumbaynggirr country.

"We have also found that other children and a lot of parents have been born in other places inside and outside of Australia," he said.

"So we are exploring other Aboriginal tribes and languages across the nation too."

With the help of educators from the Bulun Bunjarahm Aboriginal Cultural Experience, Mr Gorring has been teaching the children Aboriginal words and phrases.

"Whether it's saying a morning greeting such as 'boogle mulgan jarjams', which is good morning children, performing the 'bing-ing and har-goon' dance, which is the turtle and eel dance... or getting one of the children to use the tapping sticks as a way of indicating to everyone it's time to gather together, we try to use meaningful and intentional opportunities to incorporate language and cultural throughout our work with the children," he said.

"We know there will be many 'next steps' ahead for us, but it's a journey we feel is worth taking."