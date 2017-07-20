Kids look to the future for careers

Hannah Craig from CVC Youth Action with other members, TAFE students and ETC staff get excited about the upcoming Future Fest.

IT'S a one stop shop for local youth to discover their passion, and when it comes to promoting My Future Fest, they are shouting it from the rooftops.

The career expo will be held at TAFE NSW - Grafton campus on Tuesday August 8 from 10am - 4pm.

Clarence Youth Action Group have played a key role in planning for My Future Fest and gathered together recently to urge local youth to come along.

"Clarence Youth Action are excited to be working on this youth event that promotes a positive experience to plan ahead for their futures,” CYA spokesperson Hanna Craig said.

My Future Fest is the brainchild of local employment and training provider ETC, who has joined forces with Clarence Valley Council, TAFE NSW and Clarence Youth Action Group to stage the event.

"My Future Fest is shaping up to be a fantastic event for local youth aged between 15 and 21,” said ETC CEO Jenny Barnett.

"We are aware that Grafton hasn't had an event like this for at least five years and instead has to bus students to Coffs Harbour to attend career expos. This is no ordinary career expo however with a combined focus on career, training and health issues. There will also be free food and entertainment to make it even more attractive for local youth to attend!”

"ETC is excited to be partnering with local businesses to offer mock job interviews with real employers on the day and our team will also be running resume writing workshops.”

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons, encouraged the local community to get behind My Future Fest.

"Decisions about your future are always difficult and the more help you can get with that the better,” he said.

"My Future Fest will have the information and staff on hand to make sure people have all the material they need to make informed decisions.”

Local businesses and other agencies committed to workforce development are also being encouraged to get behind the event by registering to take part.

"If you have a passion for improving things for young people in the training, career or health space, or just want to connect with young people, we encourage you to get involved,” My Future Fest Project Coordinator Bob Prater said.

For further details and to register visit http://www.etcltd.com.au/my-future-fest/

Alternatively you can contact My Future Fest Project Coordinator Bob Prater on 0418 869 214.