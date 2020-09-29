KIDS OF SPIRIT: Athletics carnivals and excursions

Yamba Public School Year 6 students walked to Turners Beach and the break wall to check out some local sites.

SOUTH GRAFTON PUBLIC SCHOOL

SOUTH Grafton Public School would like to congratulations our fantastic staff and students on an excellent Term 3. We collectively have embraced the many challenges we have been faced with and have successfully implemented many initiatives to support our students. We would like to acknowledge the fabulous support of our school community who have also followed the NSW DEC guidelines throughout the term. We should all be very proud of the achievements of our wonderful school and we look forward to a fantastic Term 4.

Congratulations to all our staff and students on a superb infants athletics sports day held last week. Our staff all commented on the excellent attitude of our students who displayed fantastic sportsmanship throughout the carnival. Congratulations to our overall winners Red Roos and our age champions.

5yr boys: 1st: Caleb Hyland, 2nd Blake Jackson, 3rd: Riley Burton

5yr girls: 1st: Azalia Walker, 2nd: Jelari Duke, 3rd: Taya Sandor

6yr boys: 1st: Hugh Corrigan, 2nd: Drain Skinner, 3rd: Asher McGregor

6yr girls: 1st: Ella Smidt, 2nd: Isabelle Moran, 3rd: Amelia Sheather

7yr boys: 1st: Caleb Lolic, 2nd: Bray James, 3rd: Chase Taylor

7yr girls: 1st: Mollie Moran, 2nd: Phoenix De Bono, 3rd: Mikayla Pigg

8yr boys: 1st: Blake Howard, 2nd: Jaxon Amos, 3rd: Fischer Sanne

8yr girls: 1st: Isabella Taylor, 2nd: Josie Vickers, 3rd: Kennah Lowe

Congratulations to our school debating team who defeated Grafton in the third round of the Premier’s Debating Challenge. The topic of the debate was “That we should fire professional athletes who are bad role models”. Our team was the negative side. The team is now zone champions and will now participate in the fourth round early next term. Well done SGPS!

Earlier this term we held our Premier’s Multicultural Public Speaking finals. Our winners and runners-up from Stage 2 and Stage 3 speeches were recorded and forwarded to the NSW DEC Arts Unit for adjudication. Last week we received a video from the official adjudicator who delivered constructive feedback on our four students speeches. Following this feedback the adjudicator announced Zoe Rayward has been chosen to participate in the regional final of the Premier’s Multicultural Public Speaking competition.

Congratulations to all of our students who attended the end of term rewards day activities and our students who will also be receiving a AAA certificate. Students who have achieved their AAA have displayed excellence in Attitude and Attendance and have always tried their very best throughout this term.

Congratulations to our Stage 3 students who constructed the winning chicken coops. The winning chicken coop - ‘Hotel Eggcelstor’ will now be constructed by the Grafton Mens Shed and will be raffled by our school in Term 4. The Year 5 students who won first to fourth place in the ‘Design a Chicken Coop’ unit of work had the opportunity to visit the Grafton Mens’ Shed. They were able to tour the workshop, and view the various projects underway at the moment. They were also able to discuss the construction of Ryan and Aidan’s winning design.

The Grafton Library has established a wonderful display of our winning chicken coops which you can view in the holidays if you have the opportunity. We would like to thank the Grafton Library for their support of this fantastic initiative.

Congratulations to our two netball teams who participated in a gala day held on Tuesday at Grafton netball courts. The two teams played against Grafton PS and Westlawn PS. The sportsmanship, resilience, excellent teamwork and effort was outstanding by all girls and they represented our school with PRIDE.

Congratulations to our students and our families who completed the ‘GOT IT’ program. This is an excellent achievement and we would like to thank the ‘GOT IT’ team for providing this program for our school and families.

Thank you to all the parents who have messaged a picture of their child participating in our online PPP activity. We have had a wonderful response and look forward to Term 4.

If you are aware of families who maybe enrolling their child in Kindergarten next year please encourage them to complete an enrolment form which is now available online or contact the infants office for more information or assistance.

Last week our primary campus held a modified athletics carnival to support our primary students. It was a fantastic success and congratulations to all our students who participated and displayed excellent sportsmanship. Students who were successful received their normal place ribbons and individual champions trophies.

We wish everyone a safe holiday and look forward to a busy Term 4.

MACLEAN PUBLIC SCHOOL

STUDENTS at Maclean public school put on their crazy socks this week in a co-ordinated effort to raise funds for the Jump Rope for Heart Foundation. Jump Rope for Heart is Australia’s most popular physical activity and fundraising program for schools to help fight heart disease in this country. Congratulations to all the students for doing your bit to raise funds for such a worthwhile organisation.

Maclean Public School students took part in the Jump Rope for Heart Foundation's Crazy Sock Jump Off last week.

YAMBA PUBLIC SCHOOL

Year 6 Beach Excursion

ON TUESDAY September 22, Year 6 walked to Turner’s Beach and the break wall, via Ford Park, to check out some local sites. We walked along our beautiful Clarence River banks, talked about local history and geography, and also read stories about the local Aboriginal Dream-time in this area.

Yamba Public School Year 6 students walked to Turners Beach and the break wall to check out some local sites.

We saw dolphins, a whale or two splash in the distance, and many birds. Many amazing sandcastles were created on the beach. The highlight being when the sand covered mermaid (Ollie), was pecked by a hungry seagull, thinking he was seafood lunch. It was the best squeal we had ever heard and the quickest I have seen Ollie move!

Congratulations to all our great students on their maturity and excellent behaviour throughout the day. You were a credit to YPS. The best part of the day was the fun and camaraderie that teachers and students experienced together. What a wonderful day of great memories.

—Mrs Gould.

Jump Rope for Heart

CONGRATULATIONS to all of the students who participated in Jump Rope for Heart Jump Off Day yesterday. A special mention must go to Sasha and Gracie who were our two highest fund raisers. Not only did our students raise money for the Heart Foundation which is a very worthy cause, they also increased their fitness levels and demonstrated how by persisting, they can improve their skills.

Yamba Public School students took part in the Jump Rope for Heart Jump Off Day last week.

5HT did a great demonstration at the beginning of each session. Thank you to Mrs Headon and Mrs Thomson for training these students and to the students themselves for demonstrating and showcasing their skipping skills. There are now many of the others students who want to try and learn these skills. Thanks also to Mrs McFarlane for her help in setting up the program. She will now send off for the prizes for those students who raised funds.

We will continue to keep skipping as part of our fitness program, it is a great activity and all you need is a rope!

School Athletics Carnival 2020

LAST Friday saw the culmination of the annual Yamba Public School Athletics Carnival.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was necessary to conduct this year’s carnival in an entirely different format to that of previous years. As such, the events were held over six days to ensure that a COVID-19 safety plan could be effectively implemented. Unfortunately, this meant that parents and outside spectators were unable to attend and students were not permitted to sit in their traditional house groups and ‘cheer on’ their friends.

Positives from this though were that all students participated in the 100 and 200 hundred metre races and Yamba Public School was still able to run an athletics carnival.

New records were set from the first day of competition.

In the 1500m, new records were set by; Kayla Hancock- Junior Girls, Abbey Spears- 11 Years Girls, Sonny Churton- 11 Years Boys and Tarnee Moran- 12 Years Girls.

Josh Carige set new records in the 11 Years Boys category for high jump, 100m and 200m. Josh just missed out on a new 800m record by less than a second.

The champion house was Dolphins, closely followed by Whales and Stingrays.

Individual Champions were:

5/6 Years Girl Lola Dean-Pryor, 5/6 Years Boys Archie Dunn and Bobby Mcintosh

7/8 Years Girl Eva Roberts, 7/8 Years Boys Oscar Churton and Leo Patterson

9/10 Years Girl Kayla Hancock, 9/10 Years Boy Jett Sutherland

11 Years Girl Abbey Spears, 11 Years Boy Josh Carige

12/13 Years Girl Tarnee Moran, 12/13 Years Boy Franklin Stephenson

I would like to congratulate and thank all of the students of Yamba Public School for their enthusiastic participation and wonderful behaviour over the course of the carnival.

Thanks also to the amazing staff of Yamba Public School who worked collaboratively to ensure that the carnival was able to be held.

—Craig Paul