KIDS OF SPIRIT: Clarence school news June 16

St Joseph's Primary School South Grafton

The roof on B block is approaching completion and new carpet, a data projector and speakers have been installed to equip B block with the best facilities for Stage 1. They will now join Kindergarten, which will see all the infants' students in the one block. The old Stage 1 rooms will then be transformed into a fabulous new library and professional learning rooms. This is exciting news for the whole school! Library experts have been consulted to share their ideas and help St Joseph's create a state of the art library environment.

Places for Kindergarten 2021 are filling fast and Mrs Denton has been extremely busy over the past few weeks conducting enrolment interviews and school tours. Please contact the school on 66422 899 to secure your place or if you know anyone with a child starting Kindergarten next year, kindly let them know.

St Joseph's South Grafton stage 2 students made a rainbow, which was a worldwide symbol during COVID-19 showing we are all in this together, using handprints.

Bishop Greg has given conditional approval to open our churches for weekday and Sunday Masses, while making it clear that the usual Sunday Mass obligation is waived. St Mary's and St Patrick's Churches can accommodate 50 parishioners and Cowper 40, with the required physical distancing, supply of contact numbers upon entry and hand sanitising, Weekly Mass with Bishop Greg can also be live streamed at 8am each Sunday morning for those who are missing the opportunity to attend mass. The link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQt29UXdSxY. This is a real blessing and can bring much peace and comfort. Bishop Greg acknowledges that those people viewing may not receive sacramentally but they do receive the presence of Jesus spiritually into their hearts. We are truly blessed to have such a pastoral and compassionate Bishop.

The focus for Stage 2 as part of their Religious Education, has been coming together in the breaking of bread. Stage 2 celebrated this to show hospitality through inclusion, engagement, a sense of belonging and participation in activities that everyone enjoys. The celebration included 'capture the flag', dressing up in fake moustaches and playing party games, as well as enjoying cake and honey snacks. Stage 2 also made a rainbow, which was a worldwide symbol during COVID-19 showing we are all in this together, using handprints. This activity linked with our idea of inclusion and our Catholic belief that God is always watching over us. We are so grateful to be back together.

Iluka Public School

It is with immense pride that Iluka Public School wishes to congratulate our Year 5 student Kiani, for placing second in this year's RSL Harry Lange Memorial essay competition. This is the first year the school has participated in this Lower Clarence annual event, and we are thrilled with Kiani's success.

Iluka Public School Year 5 student Kiani, placed second in this year's RSL Harry Lange Memorial essay competition

Each year, through the support of the local Maclean RSL sub-Branch, students are provided with an opportunity to write an ANZAC themed essay, on topics concerning the continued need to recognise the significance of this day. And while this year Iluka Public School was unable to celebrate and recognise ANZAC DAY in the manner in which we usually do, participating and officiating the local town service, we felt able to contribute through this essay competition. We firmly believe in showing our recognition and respect of this important day. Iluka Public School would like to thank the RSL and essay committee for their continued support and encouragement of local students, and for helping to keep the spirit and remembrance of ANZAC DAY alive in future generations. You can read Kiani's essay in whole on our website at ilukapublicschool.com.

Ulmarra Public School

Congratulations to all the students who competed in the Ulmarra Public School Spelling Bee. It was a tight competition with some very challenging words. A special mention to those students in stage 1 got up and had a go, what a fantastic attitude to learning. Congratulations to our Stage 2 Winner Gretel and Runner-up Lily. Congratulation to our Stage 3 Winner Flynn and Runner-up Talia

Photos from the Ulmarra Public School spelling bee.

Photos from the Ulmarra Public School spelling bee.

Photos from the Ulmarra Public School spelling bee.

Photos from the Ulmarra Public School spelling bee.

The River to Sea Transition Program will run in Term 4 on a Tuesday this year. This is a fantastic program which helps your child prepare for the routines and structure of Kindergarten. If your child will be starting Kindergarten in 2021 at Ulmarra Public School or you know a family that has a child that will be starting, please drop into our front office for an enrolment form or contact the office for more information. More information will go out at the start of Term 3. We look forward to meeting our new Transition students.

Ulmarra Public School held their Cross-Country last Friday. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 parents and family were unable to attend. This didn't stop all our students giving 100% effort. Congratulations to all the students who took part.

St Andrew's Christian School

This week the school is hosting a Crazy Sock Day on Friday in support of the Cancer Council. Students wearing crazy socks are asked to bring a gold coin donation to support this worthy cause.

Half yearly reports for students in Kindergarten to Year 11 are expected to be posted to parents next Tuesday 23 June 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, parent/teacher interviews will occur by phone this year. Details of interview dates and times will be included in the letter accompanying the reports.

Our Year 11 2021 Information Night will be held on Tuesday 28 July from 6.30 to 8pm.

The evening will cover the NESA requirements to achieve a HSC, outline our courses and informally chat with teachers over tea, coffee and dessert.

The holidays between Term 2 and Term 3 will be three weeks this year. Students at St. Andrew's will go on holidays on Friday 26 June and return to school for the start of Term 3 on Monday 20 July.

Enrolments are now open for the 2021 school year. If you would like to enrol at St. Andrew's or know anyone who does, please contact the school on 66434770 or book a tour on our website to view the school facilities and have an interview with the School Principal.

Westlawn Public School

As the interruptions of the past few months slowly ease at Westlawn PS, our Kindergarten children are finally able to embrace what big school is all about.

Easily identified by their bright yellow bucket hats, our kindies have been helped to resettle into school by their year 5 and year 6 buddies they had met briefly in Term 1. By the smiles on their faces, it looks like the Buddy System at Westlawn PS is a huge success.

Westlawn Public School students meet up with their buddies.

Westlawn Public School students meet up with their buddies.

Westlawn Public School students use blue-bots to develop their skills in coding.

Westlawn Public School students use blue-bots to develop their skills in coding.

Excitement among these young students was also at an all- time high recently as they were given their first opportunity to use Blue-bots to develop their skills in coding. The students enjoyed programming the Blue-bots using on-board buttons or an app to perform a set task. These little robots are also used to consolidate other skills such as maths, phonics and literacy in a fun and engaging way. This is only the beginning of their STEM experiences at Westlawn as things are 'amped up' on their way through to senior school. While Blue-bots were provided by the school, Westlawn used funds raised under the Woolworths Earn and Learn sticker scheme to purchase a range of interactive mats to increase learning opportunities. We would like to thank Woolworths and their customers for their role in providing these valuable resources to our students.

Now for a teaser …. PBL is coming….

Maclean Public School

Learning to identify and regulate emotions is a big task, especially for young children. The students in 1/2M at Maclean Public School enjoy participating in a Zones of Regulation program each Thursday where they learn about the four zones; Red (angry, mad, out of control), yellow (worried, silly, anxious, excited), blue (sad, sick, hurt, bored) and green (calm, happy, focused, ready to learn).

Maclean Public School 1/2M had a great time making their own toolboxes to display in the classroom.

By using the Zones, students regularly check in with what zone they are in use tools they have in their 'toolbox' to move them from a zone where they don't feel calm to the green zone. 1/2M had a great time making their own toolboxes to display in the classroom.

Yamba Public School

Yamba Public School Kindergarten growing their 'Grass Heads'

Yamba Public School Kindergarten growing their 'Grass Heads'

Yamba Public School Kindergarten learn about shapes and patterns.

Yamba Public School Kindergarten learn about shapes and patterns.

South Grafton Public School has a State funded Opportunity Class known as the OC Class which is provided for students in Years 5 and 6. Each year, students in Year 4 have the opportunity to apply for the following Year 5 class placement.

The online application is open for this class and will close Friday 26th June 2020. You will need to access the online application at https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/selective-high-schools-and-opportunity-classes/year-5.

The Opportunity Class Placement Test will take place on Wednesday 16th September 2020. If you require any additional information please contact Mr Zacek.

Last Thursday we held a Student Leadership training day for our Captains and Prefects. This training day replaced the cancelled GRIP Student Leadership day which was to be held in Coffs Harbour earlier this term. Mr Zacek and Mrs McIntyre who coordinates our Student Leadership Program provided an excellent range of leadership activities for our students to participate in. These activities included The Amazing Race Challenge, GRIP podcast recording and Kahoot activities. Congratulations to our student leaders on completing this excellent program and we are looking forward to all of them continuing to use and implement these skills as part of their leadership growth and responsibilities. Our thanks to Mrs McIntyre and Mr Zacek for organising this opportunity for our students.

Last week Ms Small and Ms Page met with the GOT IT team to discuss how we may be able to implement this wonderful program in Term 3. Our Infants staff will be completing professional learning to support the implementation of this program in the very near future.

SRC - Jelly Bean Guessing Competition

Our SRC will be running a jelly bean guessing competition during the last 3 weeks of Term 2. Students will be able to enter each day at the Primary Campus and each Wednesday at the Infants Campus during lunch time breaks. The cost to enter the competition is 20c per guess. The winners will be announced on the last day of term.

Scholastic Book Club - Issue 4

Book Club Issue 4 catalogues have been distributed to students. All orders need to be finalised online by 3.00pm Thursday 18th June. Reminder all orders need to be completed online.

South Grafton Public School held a Student Leadership training day for our Captains and Prefects

Last Thursday South Grafton Public School held a Student Leadership training day for our Captains and Prefects. The students participated in an excellent range of leadership activities which included The Amazing Race Challenge, GRIP podcast recording and Kahoot activities. Congratulations to our student leaders on completing this excellent program.

Canteen

PRIMARY

Tuesday Julieanne Parente, HELP NEEDED

Wednesday Jo Morgan, Chris Fuller

Thursday Belinda Wormald, HELP NEEDED

Friday Norma Purnell, Suellen Davies

INFANTS

Tuesday Simone Skenner, Sam Kroehnert

Wednesday Suellen Davies, Ashleigh Baines

Thursday Suellen Davies, Rhonda King

Friday Jo O'Meally, Rebecca Milligan