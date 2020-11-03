KIDS OF SPIRIT: Creative costumes the star of Book Week

Maclean Public School students get into the spirit of this year's Book Week with some fantastic costumes.

MACLEAN PUBLIC SCHOOL

LAST week it was not unusual at Maclean Public, to spot a few Harry Potters, numerous Wallys and more fairies and princesses you could poke a wand at. Why I hear you ask?

It was one of the most popular days of our school calendar: BOOK WEEK, featuring a fabulous Book Parade on Thursday. Both staff and students fully embrace this day to dress as a character from their favourite books. We had fantastic parades so everyone could see the great costumes.

We were lucky to enjoy the day and wear our fun costumes all day! Well done to all our creative parents out there, you all did an amazing job!

SOUTH GRAFTON PUBLIC SCHOOL

LAST Wednesday we had the NSW Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister, The Hon. Sarah Mitchell, MLC visit our school with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Sam Rosewell, relieving Director Educational Leadership Grafton Principals Network.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Sarah Mitchell pay a visit to South Grafton Public School.

Congratulations to our Academy Choir, skipping team and Stage 3 dancers who all performed as part of a mini concert we presented. All the performances were fantastic and were very well received by our guests. Our captains Zoe and Nayte introduced our guests and Zahlee presented an Acknowledgement of Country. All three spoke very professionally. All our student leaders met Sarah at the front gate and were part of the wider audience. Following the concert we showcased our wonderful library with 3JR participating in an IT activity and 1/2KW displaying some wonderful writing samples. Mrs Mitchell and Mr Gulaptis were very impressed with the quality of our performances and our resources.

Congratulations to 92 of our Primary students who received their Silver Badge at our special assembly held last Tuesday. We are very proud of all of these students who have achieved this excellent level of our Positive Reward System. Each student also received a silver certificate, bumper sticker and individual photo and enjoyed a delicious morning tea.

Last Tuesday Zoe Rayward participated in the Regional Final of the Multicultural Perspective Public Speaking competition. Zoe presented a prepared speech based on her initial speech and also she presented an impromptu speech based on the topic ‘Playing it Safe’. Well done Zoe on her excellent efforts on reaching this level!

Congratulations to our school basketball teams who participated in a gala day with Westlawn PS and Grafton PS last Friday at the Grafton PCYC. It was a great day!

Congratulations to all of our students who participated in our Primary Cross Country last Monday. All of our students tried their very best and supported each other in a very positive manner.

Our Year 3 excursion will take place on Thursday November 12 to the Peach Farm and Clarence River ferries. Thanks to Mrs Ada for organising this excursion.

Our Year 4 excursion will take place on Friday November 13 to TreeTops Adventure Park and Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens.

The SRC have decided to keep the spirit of Jacaranda Thursday alive and will be hosting a “Dress in Purple Day” this Thursday November 5 2020. Everyone may wear something purple on this day.

We are also supporting Grafton Shoppingworld’s ‘Design a Christmas tree out of a pallet’ competition.

A reminder our PPP program begins this week. Our PPP session starts at 9.15am and

finishes at 10.45am. This program will continue on Tuesday November 10 and Tuesday November 17. Your child must be enrolled to participate in this program. Please contact the school for more information.

ST JOSEPH’S PRIMARY SCHOOL, SOUTH GRAFTON

WHAT an exciting week we had at St Joseph’s last week with the commencement of our Junior Joeys Investigators’ class! Due to restrictions, we have been communicating with the children through videos which we have thoroughly enjoyed creating. It is now wonderful and beneficial to have the students at school, allowing them to meet all the staff and other students and to experience, first hand, the areas they have viewed in the videos. Families have been notified of the strict guidelines remaining in place which are ensuring a smooth transition. Welcome JJI’s, we are so delighted to see your happy faces.

St Joseph’s was also very happy and grateful to welcome back our drum band coach, Graeme McLennan. Graeme has donated his time to our school community for more than 30 years! The students were able to dust off the drum sticks and play a few tunes. It has been a long time between rehearsals but the band picked up where it had left off and sounded amazing. We are hoping that over the next few weeks, Stage 2 will have the chance to participate in readiness for 2021.

Our infants’ students are enjoying sitting in a comfy spot in the library with a reading buddy (soft toy) to practice their reading. Reading aloud is an excellent way for students to practice their reading fluency and expression. There is also research to suggest that reading aloud is a more effective way of remembering, storing and comprehending information. Encourage your child to read at home to their favourite toy or a family pet. There is nothing like sharing wonderful stories and delving into the world of imagination with a buddy!

As we progress into Term 4, our Year 5 students begin to prepare for their roles as school leaders in 2021. Year 5 will be presenting their speeches for leadership roles to the student community on November 11. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 guidelines, parents will not be able to attend. We wish Year 5 well in their preparations.

St Joseph's Primary School, South Grafton, raised more than $100 for Catholic Mission during their Socktober event last month.

SOCKTOBER

Thank you to all our wonderful students participating in Crazy Sock Day. It was fantastic to see lots of crazy socks and favourite footy colours/jerseys which aided in kicking some goals to ‘sock it to poverty!’ Through your generosity, more than $100 was raised for Catholic Mission. Did you know that $30 can help purchase school books and uniforms for kindergarten children in Cambodia? Our contributions provide essential support for key projects in countries right around the world, including remote Australia.

Thank you also to Stage 3 for running the ‘sockballs’ Socktober challenges in each stage. As part of Socktober, Stage 3 made their own recycled ‘sockballs’, which were a replica of the type of ball thousands of children throughout the world use each day, and these were used in the challenges. Thank you for helping to make an extraordinary difference!

YAMBA PUBLIC SCHOOL

WHAT a wonderful day we have had on Thursday October 29 with our Book Character Dress Up day. We certainly have some very talented parents who helped their children create some fabulous costumes. We hope that by having days like today, we can inspire children to read books and develop and promote a love of reading in what is becoming an increasingly digital age. Books encourage children to use their imagination and expand their understanding of the world we live in.