KIDS OF SPIRIT: Grafton students excels in annual maths comp

THE results are in for Newcastle Permanent’s 40th annual Primary School Mathematics Competition and Grafton students have been named among the top performers across regional NSW.

The exam saw more than 17,500 students across 290 schools put their numeracy and problem solving skills to the test this August with zero help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments.

Mason Thorley from Westlawn Public School, who won the Year 5 District Award and was recognised for his outstanding achievements.

Newcastle Permanent Grafton branch lending manager Joshua Freeman, presented the winners with a special award and prize account to acknowledge their achievements.

“I’m very proud to meet and congratulate the bright young student who has shown to be passionate about maths and its everyday application. It’s clear the student has an aptitude for maths and we’ll no doubt see big things from him in the future,” Mr Freeman said.

Newcastle Permanent’s chief customer experience and delivery officer, Paul Juergens, said it was pleasing to see so many students continue to excel in the exam four decades on from its inception in 1981.

“The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition has been encouraging students to become enthusiastic about maths for 40 years and its great to see this exam continue to challenge the mathematics skills of over 17,500 young students,” he said.

“We know this year has been a difficult year for students, teachers and parents but the outstanding results of Grafton students clearly reflects continued dedication and commitment of many to learn and test themselves despite these external challenges,” Paul said.

The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is the largest and longest running competition of its kind in Australia. More than half a million Year 5 and 6 students have participated since its inception 40 years ago, providing them with the opportunity to gain invaluable problem solving skills.

Are you smarter than a 5th grader? Check your knowledge against three questions from this year’s exam. Remember, no calculators, rulers or other instruments. Answers at the bottom of this article:

1. What is the difference between 710 and 157?

(A) 553 (B) 563 (C) 653 (D) 867

2. How many letters of the word BATH have 2 lines of symmetry?

(A) 0 (B) 1 (C) 2 (D) 3

3. The number of minutes in 210 seconds is:

(A) 2.1 (B) 3.1 (C) 3.3 (D) 3.5

South Grafton Public School

LAST Tuesday the assistant deputy secretary, school performance – North, Cathy Brennan joined Mr Hickey, Mr Dan Zacek and Mrs Mel McGrath via Zoom, to discuss the outstanding results our school has been achieving. Mrs Brennan initiated the meeting by commenting on the excellent reputation our school has at state level. They discussed the many facets of our school operation and initiatives we have implemented to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Our school is viewed very highly and Mrs Brennan is very keen for us to be a model of excellence for other schools to follow. Congratulations to our whole school community on this fabulous recognition of our high achieving school.

Congratulations to all Stage 2 and Stage 3 students who received their silver or gold badge at last weeks special assemblies. The whole school is very proud of these students and they also received a silver or gold certificate, bumper sticker, individual photo and enjoyed a delicious morning tea.

South Grafton Public School students from 1KR had a special delivery last week from the North Pole and their elf is in seven days in quarantine!

Congratulations to our Kinders for 2021 who visited our Kindergarten classrooms last Tuesday. The students enjoyed a range of activities and our teachers were very impressed with the students behaviour. This activity completes this years Kindergarten Orientation Program.

Our school will be also holding our annual Christmas Carols this Wednesday December 2 during school hours. Unfortunately due to guidelines parents will not be able to attend. Students will have the option to wear Christmas colours and we will be holding a Performing Arts Concert. Class performances will be restricted but all our students will enjoy a fabulous day participating in a wide range of Christmas activities. The concert will be held on our Infants Campus.

Our Library Stocktake will commence in Week 8, so please start returning ALL LIBRARY BOOKS this week. Especially Year 6 students or other students who will be leaving the school. Students are still more than welcome to read in the Library and also borrow books for classroom use, but just cannot take them home.

St Joseph’s Primary School, South Grafton

THIS term, Kindergarten has been learning about the history of the Gumbaynggirr Tribe, whose country begins on the south side of the Clarence River, with Bundjalung country on the north side. They also heard about Susan Island, a sacred place which is important to Indigenous women from both sides of the river. Susan Island is a sacred site where young girls, mothers, grandmothers and aunties go to talk about ‘women’s business’. It is a place where they can go to relax and learn sacred information important to females.

Tomorrow is the last day for our Junior Joeys Investigators. They have had a wonderful time acquainting themselves with our fabulous school, making new friends and investigating both in and outside of the classroom. We are so excited that you were able to spend this valuable time with us and know you are well prepared to commence Kindergarten in 2021. Well done!

St Joseph’s will gather as a whole school on Friday morning for the Award Ceremony. This ceremony will be live streamed for families. Due to current restrictions, award recipients only will be able to have one person in attendance.

Infants’ Intensive Swimming Program commences on Monday at the South Grafton Lifestyle Centre. The students will attend, in their year group, each day next week for a half-hour swimming lesson. They will be graded, during their first lesson, based on ability.

This Sunday is the second Sunday of Advent. Advent is celebrated each Sunday during Mass with the lighting of a candle on the Advent wreath. The wreath itself has no beginning or end and represents continuous life – the everlasting life we find in Christ. The second candle is a purple candle as this is a liturgical colour which signifies a time of prayer, penance and sacrifice. The second candle represents faith and is called the “Bethlehem Candle” to remind us of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem.

May God journey with us as we prepare our heart and mind for Christmas. Let us show compassion and kindness to all and pray for those in need.

NEW MUD KITCHEN CAUSING A STIR!

Infants COLA at St Joseph's Primary School, South Grafton have been cooking up a storm in their new mud kitchen.

A welcome addition to our Infants COLA is a new mud kitchen! Junior Joeys Investigators were the first to ‘stir the pot’ and whip up some creative concoctions. There are many new additions planned for the playgrounds, which will give plenty of variety for imaginative play.

Answer for maths quiz:

1. A (553)

2. B (1)

3. D (3.5)