KIDS OF SPIRIT: Hello library, goodbye teacher

St Joseph’s Primary School South Grafton

WELCOME back to Term 3! It was wonderful to see the students return full of excitement and enthusiasm.

ST JOSEPH’S NEW LIBRARY UP AND RUNNING!

Our beautiful library is now complete and the students and staff are so excited to use this wonderful resource. There are comfortable seating areas, fabulous display shelving and as well as our existing assortment of books, a huge collection donated by Mrs Denton. A quiet, welcoming space to journey into the world of imagination and discovery!

At the end of Term 2 the Catholic Schools Office together with Fr Joe, announced that Mrs Lee Denton had been appointed principal of St Joseph’s commencing 2021. Lee has held the position of acting principal this year. We are so excited and blessed to have Lee lead our school. She brings with her a gentle, faith focused, innovative and driven approach to all facets of teaching and learning, as well as a wealth of knowledge and experience, particularly in the area of Literacy. Congratulations Lee!

Stage 3 have completed a science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematical (STEM) project in class. They were required to identify a challenge impacting people and design a solution for the problem. The students were very excited and proud to showcase their constructions and speak with the leadership team during judging. There were two students taking out first place – Max and Ivy, closely followed by runner-up, Kyra. Max designed a river rescue to clear waterways from pollution and plastic, Ivy created a flying fox for people with a disability, and Kyra made a fireproof house with a robotic chair. Congratulations and well done Stage 3!

Kindergarten and Stage 1 teachers have been assisted in setting up investigation tables for the children to begin the Walker Learning approach. This is a pedagogy, meaning ‘the way we teach’. It is based on developmentally appropriate practice and builds student empowerment, ownership, engagement and motivation. The children have the opportunity to become active participants in their learning through creative and hands-on investigation, be reflective of themselves and others, and build skills to become stronger communicators. Teachers guide, direct and scaffold students while exploring and constructing learning, based on their interests.

Fr Joe celebrated Mass at St Joseph’s with Stage 2 last week and Stage 3 at the end of Term 2. Stage Masses will be held at school every fortnight and we thank Fr Joe for enabling this to happen. It is wonderful that we can once again gather to share Mass.

Ulmarra Public School

ENROLMENTS are now being taken for our River to Sea Transition Program. A fully qualified teacher and SLSO deliver a program developed to support children in their transition to school. Classes are held on Tuesday during Term 4 from 9am to 3pm in the school Transition Room. Please contact the school if you require an enrolment form for your child or for further information.

This year, Education Week will run from Monday August 3 to Friday August 7 and the theme is Learning Together. It’s a theme that reflects an incredible year for NSW public school students, staff and parents, and the partnerships that have been strengthened in response to the drought, fires, floods and COVID-19.

We look forward to celebrating Education Week with a range of activities throughout week 3.

Take a leisurely stroll down The Link at Grafton Shoppingworld during Education Week to see our student’s art work on showcase.

Wednesday August 5 is our Wheelathon. All students are invited to bring their “wheels” to school on this day where they will participate in activities regarding bike education and safety, all of which will be conducted at school.

All students have been given a sponsorship form that needs to be returned with money on the day. We have some great prizes to be awarded on the day for various categories. We look forward to a fun filled day!

Yamba Public School

HAPPY retirement to Mr Clifford! The following photos are of Mr Clifford’s send off from the students of the last day of last term.

Mr Clifford first starting working at Yamba Public School in 1998 and has spent 22 years here.

We would like to welcome Mrs Sandy Sonter who will continue to teach the intensive maths classes until the end of this year.

South Grafton Public School

SOUTH Grafton Public School welcomes all our students back to Term 3. We hope all of our families had a relaxing and enjoyable holiday. We are looking forward to a very exciting term where our students will have the opportunity to participate in a number of school based initiatives.

This term beginning week 2 we will be operating a Breakfast Club on our Infants campus as well as our Primary campus which is very exciting for our students and our staff. The Breakfast Clubs will operate Monday to Thursday and are a free service for our families. Our thanks to Mrs Shorrock and Mrs Dodd for their organisation of this terrific initiative in our school.

In Week 3 all NSW Public Schools will be celebrating Education Week. The theme is Learning Together.

In this year of bushfires, floods and COVID-19, the key messages of Education Week 2020 are:

Schools are the cornerstone of communities.

Parents and carers are our partners in learning. Schools and families benefit from strong, respectful relationships where responsibility for student learning is shared.

Change and resilience.

Our teachers and students are lifelong learners, collaborating in a positive learning environment to achieve their best. Learning together makes us strong and creates resilient communities.

Connect better and learn together.

Our school staff are dedicated professionals who know, value and care for all students.

Technology enables learning together anywhere, any time.

During Education Week we normally invite our parents to visit our classrooms and our students perform in a wonderful concert. Unfortunately this year we are not allowed to have parents visit our school in large numbers. Our staff will still be participating in a number of activities throughout this week to recognise and celebrate Education Week 2020. Take a leisurely stroll down The Link at Grafton Shoppingworld during Education Week to see our students art work on showcase. From August 3-9.

Last week our new school cricket pants arrived to support our boys and girls cricket teams. Our teams will look very smart when they represent our school in these new navy pants which will match with our school polo shirt.

This term our Primary campus will be participating in the annual Premier’s Sporting Challenge which runs for 10 weeks. All students have received log books which they use to record their daily physical activities in 20 minutes blocks. The log books daily entries accumulate to a weekly result which may be bronze, silver, gold or diamond award. Each student tracks towards an average final award level at the end of 10 weeks. Next term students will then receive a certificate which records their overall result.

This term we have organised a large number of initiatives to support our staff and students. Many of these activities you would recognise as our normal Term 3 activities but they will be operating under the NSW DEC guidelines. We will be highlighting these activities with photos for our parents on our Facebook page, website and in our newsletters.

Listed below is a calendar of events for Term 3:

Tuesday July 28 – AFL, Monday August 3-7 – Education Week the theme is ‘Learning Together’, Wednesday August 12 – Rugby League, Tuesday August 25 – Hockey boys and girls, Wednesday August 26 – Performing Arts Concert for students and staff only, Tuesday September 1 – Book Character Parade, Friday September 4 – Multicultural Public Speaking School Finals, Tuesday September 8 – Soccer girls and boys, Friday September 18 – Infants Sports carnival, Tuesday September 22 – Netball, Thursday September 24 – Primary Athletics carnival – Barnier Park

Term 4

Tuesday October 20 – Basketball girls and boys, Tuesday November 17 – Cricket girls and boys

We are very excited we can offer our wonderful students these excellent opportunities and we will continue to endeavour to provide as many activities as possible.

This week our primary students will be participating in Littlescribe’s Mini Writing Festival. This is a unique opportunity to interact with 13 of Australia’s most treasured children authors. Each day students will participate in a workshop where they will meet a new author, focus on a specific writing theme and be given a writing challenge. Some of the authors include Andrew Daddo, Jackie French, Wendy Orr and Deborah Abela.

