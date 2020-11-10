KIDS OF SPIRIT: Jacarandas, NAIDOC week and debates

St Joseph’s Primary School, South Grafton

LAST Monday a short prayer of remembrance was held during our school assembly to commemorate two very important feast days. Firstly, in recognition of All Saints Day (November 1) which commemorates all the Saints who have passed into heaven and the wonderful things they did. Secondly, All Souls Day (November 2) where we remember and pray for all the faithful departed, especially our relatives. May God bless them all and keep them in his loving care.

Our school was awash with purple on Thursday to celebrate what would have been Jacaranda Thursday. The Jacaranda spirit lies within us all! The natural beauty of the flowering trees in full purple bloom remind us of this special season for the people of Grafton, which has been celebrated since 1934, and we look forward to again celebrating this tradition in 2021.

With guidance from Miss Liz, and constant watering, weeding and nurturing, our vegetable garden is thriving. There is spinach, kale and bok choy ready to be picked and it won’t be long before the capsicum, corn and spring onions are also ready. We too are grateful to our garden gnomes and fairies who keep a watchful eye over the garden when we are not at school. Thank you Mrs Forwell for helping to make our garden a welcoming and restful place.

Tomorrow is an especially busy day at St Joseph’s with many events taking place!

Tomorrow is Remembrance Day, a very special event which will be commemorated differently this year. On this day we remember all the fallen soldiers who lost their lives to war and on the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, the people of Australia hold a minute silence to remember the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for their country. We, at St Joseph’s, will also be doing this. Lest we forget.

Year 5 speeches for 2021 School Leaders will take place tomorrow morning The students have been preparing for this over recent weeks and are both excited and a little anxious. We are so proud of our Year 5 students, who will all be leaders in their own right in Year 6, and we wish them the very best of luck. Unfortunately we are unable to have family members at this event but the students know that their families are thinking of them.

The Primary swimming program will commence tomorrow at the Grafton Pool and will continue for five weeks (ending Week 9). The focus for these lessons will be water safety and the students will be placed in groups based on their ability.

Have a great week and enjoy the purple blooms!

The Junior Joey's Investigators (JJI) class is a transition program for 2021 Kindergarten students at St Joseph's South Grafton.

THE Junior Joey’s Investigators class is up and running! This is a transition program for 2021 Kindergarten students. JJI’s had a wonderful time making discoveries and investigating in each of the Walker Learning spaces. They created a prayer space together, learnt about number lines and counted on bead strings, read a story and learnt a new song. What fun! If you have a child starting Kindergarten next year, or know anyone who does, and would like to know more about JJI’s or St Joseph’s Primary School, please contact our office on 6642 2899.

South Grafton Public School

THIS week we will be celebrating National NAIDOC Week 2020 which was postponed from earlier this year. The theme for this year is ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’. Our school will be participating in a number of activities including Aboriginal dance performing, language program, Aboriginal boys transition program to SGHS, official assembly and Aboriginal games to celebrate this very important week on our school calendar.

Congratulations to our Dolphin debating team who defeated Jasper Road Public School, Sydney in the sixth round of the Premier’s Debating Challenge for Years 5 and 6 last Monday. The topic of the debate was: should we ban all advertising aimed at kids? Our team were the negative team for this debate. The quality of last weeks debate was outstanding with two very evenly matched teams. The adjudicator highlighted in her comments how the speakers on both teams performed their individual rolls very well. This is a fantastic achievement to progress this far in this very complex competition. Good luck to our team who are debating against Blakehurst PS, Sydney this week.

Congratulations to our boys and girls cricket teams who had fantastic wins in the gala day held last Tuesday against Grafton PS. All of our students displayed outstanding sportsmanship and skills and were very excited to wear our new cricket uniforms. They looked fantastic! A great result for our school. Well done.

South Grafton Public School went all out for their Jacaranda Thursday Mufti Day.

The SRC kept the spirit of Jacaranda Thursday alive and hosted a “Dress in Purple day”. The students and staff had a great day dressed in purple last Thursday.

Our Year 3 excursion will take place on Thursday November 12 to the Peach Farm and Clarence River Ferries. Our Year 4 excursion will take place on Friday November 13 to TreeTops Adventure Park and Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens.

We held our first PPP session last Tuesday. We had over 55 preschoolers enjoy the activities and meeting our teachers. The morning was a great success and our teachers were very impressed with how settled our new Kinders for next year were. Our thanks also to our community for their great support. Our PPP session starts at 9.15am and finishes at 10.45am. This program will continue on Tuesday November 10 and Tuesday November 17. Your child must be enrolled to participate in this program. Please contact the school for more information.

Good luck to our three Game Changer Challenge teams who are participating in the finals of this competition this week using Zoom facilities.

Last week we began our Year 2 to Year 3 transition program to support our students transitioning to the Primary Campus. This program will run for four weeks and it includes class visits, sport rotations, and pen pal activities and an opportunity to view our school band.

We were excited to notice the NSW DEC have used many of our BRAND photos in a new booklet they have developed for ‘Getting Ready for Primary school’ for parents.

Last week the DEC launched a new website designed to support parents when helping their children with mathematics. It is called the Everyday Maths Hub and can be found at this address: education.nsw.gov.au/everyday-maths

We know that it is easier for children to understand maths when they relate it to something real and see it as part of their everyday life. The Everyday Maths Hub is designed to support parents and carers to bring mathematics into their home, the outdoors and anywhere else their children learn and play. There are a number of videos and fun tasks that can help you explain different concepts using real world examples.

Have a great week!