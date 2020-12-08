KIDS OF SPIRIT: School captains and Christmas carols

South Grafton Public School

LAST Wednesday we held a concert on our Infants Campus to celebrate our wonderful Performing Arts Program. This was part of our Christmas Carols celebration in lieu of us being unable to hold our annual Carols on the Green due to NSW DEC COVID-19 guidelines. The program included all of our wonderful dancers, our fantastic choirs with restricted numbers, our talented band and our skilful Demonstration Skipping Team. The concert was a great success and once again highlights our extremely talented students and wonderful staff who co-ordinate these performances. Our thanks to Mr Tapp for organising this concert. We are all very hopeful that in 2021 we again can hold our wonderful Christmas Carols evening for our whole community.

Our school has had another win from our NSW DEC Brand shoot earlier this year with Lexi Bryant featuring on the front page of the NSW DEC Year 7 Getting ready for high school document. This document is dispersed state wide to all public schools. There are also photos of our students inside the document.

Congratulations to all of our students who received their AAA certificate last Friday. Students who achieved their AAA have displayed excellence in attitude and attendance and have always tried their very best throughout this term. We are very proud of all of these students.

Congratulations to our wonderful students who received their Silver or Gold Badge at this week’s special assemblies being held on our Primary and Infants campuses. All of these students have displayed excellent choices throughout the year. Students who received their Gold Badge are the pinnacle of our positive rewards system and this is an outstanding achievement. These assemblies are the final badge assemblies for this year. I would like to thank Mrs Ali Oxenbridge, Miss Taylor Barnes and Mrs Kylie Ryan for organising these assemblies for our students. I would also like to thank Mrs Lyn Cassematis for providing delicious morning teas all year.

Again this year our school will be offering our 2020 Highlights Magazine. The cost of the magazine is $15. Congratulations to our staff who have all contributed to make this a fantastic snapshot of this year.

On Monday we held our Year 6 Farewell Dinner at the Grafton District Golf Club. Our Year 6 students have been outstanding this year and we were very pleased to be able to hold this formal occasion to celebrate their final year in Primary School and Graduation to High School. Congratulations to our wonderful Year 6 students.

This week we are holding our modified Presentation Day Assemblies. On Wednesday we are holding our Infants and Stage 2 (Year 3 and Year 4) Assemblies and on Thursday our Stage 3 (Year 5 and Year 6) and special Awards Assembly. All students who are receiving an award have had an invitation to attend these special assemblies posted home. A reminder that all our community attending will need to access our Primary Hall via Vere Street to sign in before entering. We are looking forward to these three assemblies which recognise outstanding students in our school. A variety of our Performing Arts groups will be performing at these assemblies.

The uniform shop will be open on the two staff development days which are Wednesday and Thursday January 27-28 2021 between 8.30am and 3.15pm for uniform sales.

Yamba Public School

YEAR 4 Activity Days



Day one included a trip to Blind Man’s Bluff, treasure hunt in the playground, a game of cricket then thirst quenching icy poles. Classroom activities such as cooking and tie dying – super messy but so much fun! Then a movie and craft in the airconditioning!



Day two saw some fun at Turners Beach with sandcastles and French cricket then a movie in the afternoon.

Congratulations to our school leaders elect for 2021. The student leadership team for 2021 will be:

Captains – Mia Turner and Banjo Ridgway

Vice Captains – Dimity Clark and Josh Carige

Girl School Leaders – Mahlia Brown, Addison Roberts and Marlee Hughes

Boy School Leaders – Oliver Pengelly, Sonny Churton and Flynn Boylan

The Yamba Public School student leadership group for 2021.

These students will receive their badges at a special assembly early in the new year.

