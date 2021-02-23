KIDS OF SPIRIT: School leaders and athletes recognised

South Grafton Public School

We have had a very busy and exciting week at South Grafton Public School.

We recently held a very successful Swimming Carnival at the Grafton Pool. Congratulations to all of our students who participated at our carnival and displayed excellent sportsmanship and a very positive school spirit. Congratulations to our age champions: Seniors Aidan Menzies and Lucy Warwick, 11 Yrs Stella Lauchlan, Nate Pohlmann and Izaac Bailey, Juniors Joseph Menzies, Anna Clancy, Emmie Lolic and all of our placegetters.

Congratulations to all of our students who participated at last weeks Clarence Zone Carnival. Congratulations to Aidan Menzies – Senior Boy Champion and Joseph Menzies – Junior Boy Champion. This is a fantastic achievement.

Last Tuesday we held our formal Student Leader Induction Assembly in our primary hall for students who have been selected as School Captains, Vice Captains, Prefects, SRC, Library Monitors and Sporting House Captains. The assembly was a great success and we are very proud of all of our amazing student leaders for 2021. They looked superb standing on stage in our formal uniform showing great pride on receiving their leadership badges. Thank you to all of our community who were able to attend this assembly.

Thank you to all of our parents who were able to attend last weeks Meet the Teacher evenings. We had fantastic attendance on both campuses.

This Friday February 26 we will be holding a special assembly and morning tea for this years Kindergarten students. Each Kindergarten student will be presented with a school hat with their name embroidered on it which is donated by the school. Congratulations to our Kindy students who have settled in very well this term.

Earlier this week our two captains Addison Brown and Aidan Menzies and Vice Captains Meg Amos and Keirra Dent travelled to Brisbane to attend the National Young Leaders Conference which was held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. This is a fabulous opportunity for our leaders.

Raffle tickets have been sent home with all students for an opportunity to win our amazing Chicken Coop constructed by the Grafton Men’s Shed. Tickets are $2 each and available at either office. We thank the Men’s Shed for their tireless work constructing the chicken coop. Thank you also to Grafton Bunnings and CSR outlets for their assistance with materials. Tickets will be drawn on Friday March 12.

Yamba Public School

Wonderful 1T working in the classroom. All the children have settled in well and are working hard spelling, reading, playing and writing.

We are lucky to have three new students to the school join our class.