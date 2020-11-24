KIDS OF SPIRIT: School news from across the Clarence

South Grafton Public School

LAST week we delivered our amazing pallet Christmas tree to Grafton Shoppingworld to enter in their competition.

A number of staff, students and parents met at Shoppingworld and assisted in decorating our Christmas tree. All of our students had the opportunity to create an ornament to decorate our tree which looks spectacular. Our big thanks also to our General Assistant, Mr Valette who constructed our tree design.

Congratulations to our wonderful PPP students who graduated last Tuesday. The students participated in a number of outdoor activities which included learning playground rules, games and fixed equipment play.

The students received a lovely certificate and a take home bag of starting school resources for 2021. They also enjoyed a delicious morning tea. This week our Kinders for 2021 have the opportunity to visit our Kindergarten classrooms. This activity completes this years Kindergarten Orientation Program.

Congratulations to Mrs Cherie Knight and her amazing team on their fabulous effort implementing this program under difficult circumstances.

Congratulations to all of our 62 wonderful students who received their silver (59) or gold (three) badge at our special assembly held on our Infants campus last week. All of these students are displaying excellent behaviour, attendance and attitude to all facets of their school life. We are very proud of these students and they also received a silver certificate, bumper sticker, individual photo and enjoyed a delicious morning tea. This Wednesday we will be holding in our Primary Hall our next Gold Silver Badge assembly for our primary students.

Last Tuesday evening we were able to hold a P&C meeting in our school Library. Thank you to all of our parents who were able to attend. We are all hoping that in 2021 we may be able to hold regular P&C meetings again.

Last week our Year 6 students arrived back after a very exciting three days at the Coffs Coast Adventure Centre.

The students had an awesome experience participating in a wide range of activities including Giant Swing, Ladder Logs, Mega Drop, SkyWire, Sword Club – Fencing, Z-Ball and Commando Course. Our staff also had a very enjoyable time and the behaviour of our students was excellent. Thanks to all of our staff who attended for their support of this excursion. This excursion completes our excursions for this year and we are very proud of the fact that we were able to offer this range of excursions to our students during these very complex times.

Our school will be also holding our annual Christmas Carols on Wednesday December 2 during school hours. Unfortunately due to guidelines parents will not be able to attend. Students will have the opportunity to wear Christmas colours and we will be holding a Performing Arts Concert. Class performances will be restricted but all our students will enjoy a fabulous day participating in a wide range of Christmas activities. The concert will be held on our Infants Campus.

Our Library Stocktake will commence in Week 8, so please start returning ALL LIBRARY BOOKS this week.

Especially Year 6 students or other students who will be leaving the school.

Students are still more than welcome to read in the Library and also borrow books for classroom use, but just cannot take them home after this week.

Scholastic Book Club Issue 8 Catalogues have gone home with students. All orders are to be done ONLINE and they are due by 3pm Monday November 30 2020.

Have a great week

St Joseph’s Primary School, South Grafton

WE ARE pleased to welcome Bersheena Thomas to our teaching staff. Bersheena has accepted a contract for the remainder of the school year in Stage 1, while Rebekah Kelly commences her maternity leave. Bersheena has worked in a relief capacity in Stage 1 and the children are very familiar with her. We wish Bek all the very best as she and Matt await the birth of their beautiful baby. We pray that God will keep you safe and well, Bek, and look forward to your return to St Joseph’s in the future.

Year 6 students who will be attending McAuley Catholic College in 2021 are, today, attending an orientation day. Students attending South Grafting High attended an orientation day last week. This is a fabulous opportunity and aids in a smooth transition to high school. We are grateful that restrictions have relaxed, enabling our students to attend these campuses.

As the Year 6 Graduation draws closer, it is with great excitement that restrictions have lifted slightly to allow two members from each family to attend. This is wonderful news and a great celebration to formally farewell our Year 6 students from primary school.

This Sunday is the first Sunday of Advent, which means Christmas is drawing near. Advent is a period of anticipation and preparation and is the period of four weeks before Christmas. Advent means ‘coming’ and during this time we await the coming of Jesus into the world and celebrate his birth on Christmas Day. Advent is celebrated each Sunday during Mass with the lighting of a candle in the Advent wreath. The first candle is a purple candle which represents hope. Hope is like a light shining in a dark place.

During this Christmas season, let us all pray that the light of hope shines for everyone and brings them comfort and peace. Please pray for those less fortunate and those separated from their families. May God bring them strength and guidance.

This year we are once again supporting our local St Vincent de Paul Society with food hampers. The students are encouraged to bring in non-perishable food items to go into a class hamper. A small contribution can make a big difference to the lives of others. A reminder that there are two pupil free days scheduled for Term 4, as allocated by the Catholic Schools Office. The first is this Thursday, November 26, at which time the staff will action the recommendations of the School Review Process, for the further success of our school. The second will take place on Wednesday, December 16, where staff will update their CPR qualifications and streamline skills in best practice to ensure St Joseph’s continues to be a school of excellence. This means that the last day for students in 2020 will be Tuesday, December 15.

St Joseph's Primary School South Grafton have announced their two captains for 2021, Isabelle and Jason.

ST JOSEPH’S SCHOOL CAPTAINS 2021

It is with great pleasure that we announce our School Captains for 2021 – Isabelle and Jason! Congratulations! All Year 5 students delivered magnificent speeches with great confidence outlining their values, aspirations, and the vision they have for our wonderful school. We know all our 2021 Year 6 students will lead our school admirably. We are sure that Isabelle and Jason will undertake their captainship with pride and respect and with them at the helm, our school is in excellent hands.

Page MP Kevin Hogan presented Yamba Public School student Benji Ford with a special book prize for borrowing the largest number of library books throughout the year.

Yamba Public School

CONGRATULATIONS to Benji Ford who received a special book prize on Tuesday 17 November from Mr Kevin Hogan, Federal member for Page. Mr Hogan donates an annual prize to schools in the local area and Benji was awarded the prize for borrowing the largest number of Library books throughout the year. Well done Benji and thank you to Mr Hogan for his continued support of Yamba Public School students