KIDS OF SPIRIT: Students celebrate NAIDOC Week

Maclean Public School

THIS week Maclean Public School celebrated NAIDOC Week, Always Was, Always Will Be. Our aim this year was to provide culturally significant activities throughout the week, with a focus on whole stage group activities on Wednesday. Feedback from students was overwhelmingly positive with regards to their interactions throughout the day.

With COVID restrictions still in place, we managed to give our students a wonderful experience of many aspects of Aboriginal, particularly Yaegl, culture. A huge thank you to Daine Laurie, Maclean High School, Dee Kapeen, Frances Parker, Lenore Parker and Aneika Kapeen for their valued input to the week’s success.

This week Maclean Public School celebrated NAIDOC Week.

South Grafton Public School

SOUTH Grafton Public School Year 3 students had a fabulous day last week for their excursion. They visited The Peach Farm at Mororo where the students picked nectarines and peaches straight from the tree. Eating lots and taking some home. They were also able

to feed and pat the variety of animals that they keep on the farm. Their favourites included the pony, the alpacas, some rabbits, geese, pigs, goats, chickens, sheep, guinea pigs and the peacock. The Year 3 students and their teachers then travelled down to Iluka and boarded the Clarence River Ferry for an hour cruise on the mighty Clarence River. What a sensational day​ they all had!

Last week we celebrated National NAIDOC Week 2020. The theme for this year was Always Was, Always Will Be.

Our school participated in a number of activities including our Aboriginal language program, Aboriginal boys transition program to SGHS, official assembly and Aboriginal games. Our Aboriginal Dance Group and Academy Choir performed at our assemblies. A big thank you to our special guests for these assemblies who were Mr Brett Tibbett and Mr Dean Loadsman. Our staff very proudly wore our official NAIDOC shirts collectively on Monday. Our thanks

also to Miss Lesley Taylor, Miss Albert and Mr Tapp for their preparation of our performances. Well done to all of our students who performed at the official assemblies.

Last Tuesday our debating team debated against Blakehurst PS in the seventh round of the Premier’s Debating Challenge.

The topic of this debate was: ‘kids under 12 should never be allowed to go online’. Our team was the negative team. In a very close debate our team were defeated. We would like to congratulate our wonderful debating team on their fantastic efforts to reach the quarterfinals. Well done Zoe, Annabel, Grace and Elise.

Congratulations to our three Game Changer Challenge teams who participated in the semi-finals of this competition last week using Zoom facilities. It was a jam-packed day full of design thinking challenges. Our teams came up with some wonderful ideas to solve the problem “How might we use technology to bring everyone in our community closer together”. Making it to the semi-finals was a great achievement. Congratulations teams!

Last Tuesday we held our second Preschool Playgroup Plus session. All the students displayed an excellent attitude to attending school and again our staff had a very enjoyable morning with our new kinders for 2021. A reminder please ensure all required forms are returned to the Infants office. Please contact Mrs Knight or our office staff if you require any assistance or more information.

Our Year 4 students enjoyed their excursion to TreeTops Adventure Park and Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens last Friday.

This week our Year 6 students are attending their three day excursion to the Coffs Harbour Adventure Centre.

Our ‘Design a Christmas tree from a pallet’ entry is coming along nicely thanks to our students and staff who are working on this creation. This week we will move the tree to The Link in Shoppingworld and decorate it there. Once it’s complete, please stop in and see it and vote for our tree!

Scholastic Book Club Issue 8 catalogues have gone home with students last week. All orders are to be done ONLINE and they are due by 3pm Monday November 30 2020.

St James’ Primary School

ST JAMES’ School Yamba celebrated NAIDOC week with a Welcome to Country and flag raising ceremony assembly led by the Indigenous students.

St James' School Yamba celebrated NAIDOC week with a Welcome to Country and flag raising ceremony assembly.

We also completed our rock garden project. The rock garden project involved a school wide competition to design a space depicting the Clarence River using the 2020 NAIDOC theme, Always Was, Always Will Be.

St James' Primary School Yamba completed their rock garden project, which involved a school wide competition to design a space depicting the Clarence River using the 2020 NAIDOC theme, Always Was, Always Will Be.

St James' Primary School Yamba completed their rock garden project, which involved a school wide competition to design a space depicting the Clarence River using the 2020 NAIDOC theme, Always Was, Always Will Be.

St James' Primary School Yamba completed their rock garden project, which involved a school wide competition to design a space depicting the Clarence River using the 2020 NAIDOC theme, Always Was, Always Will Be.

Tully Waghorn in Stage 3 won the competition with her interpretation of the Clarence meeting the ocean, with the Southern Cross in the sky and yarning circles and animal prints close to the river. Every student and staff member painted the rocks and constructed the design.

St Joseph’s Primary School, South Grafton

CONGRATULATIONS to all Year 5 students for the tremendous thought, effort and planning given to your speeches for School Captains in 2021. It is not an easy task nor is it always comfortable to stand before your peers and teachers to speak. We are so proud of you all and grateful for your commitment to our school. It was wonderful to hear of your involvement and loyalty to St Joseph’s, your wish for our school and the pride with which you represent it. School Captains will be announced shortly. Well done!

As parents were unable to attend the speeches for School Captains, each child was recorded and individual recordings were emailed to parents. Thank you to Jackie and Brylee for their generosity and service to the school in doing this.

A beautiful Remembrance Day Service was held in our Mercy Hall last Wednesday. This was led by our wonderful Year 6 students. We thank them for their reverence and leadership. It was uplifting to see the students wearing beautiful red poppies, a symbol of remembrance and hope. Red poppies were among the first to flower in the devastated battlefields of northern France and Belgium in World War I.

Our annual Chess Competition commenced yesterday and, again, we are unable to have parents at this event. We will, however, have lots of photos to share. The competition will run until Friday, November 27. Good luck to all competitors!

Term 4 is an exciting and busy term and planning is underway for the Year 6 Graduation, Thanksgiving Mass and End of Year Prizegiving. Stay tuned for more details and updates of COVID-19 guidelines as they come to hand.

St Joseph's Primary School, South Grafton students got creative to celebrate the jacaranda season with some artwork.

ST JOSEPH’S CELEBRATES JACARANDA

DONNED in many magnificent shades of purple, the students of St Joseph’s celebrated Jacaranda Thursday with gusto. A huge range of artworks were created as part of this special celebration. Infants gathered and glued blooms from the trees within our grounds onto their masterpieces, while primary used a variety of mediums to create the spirit of the Jacaranda Festival through their works of art.