Kids on track take out fashion prizes

RACING fashions reached a pinnacle on the final race meeting of the July Carnival - Maclean Cup Day - the day the kids get to take over the track and the stage.

Probably in the most competitive and busiest days of all, the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field event, more than 100 children vied for prizes across five categories on Sunday afternoon.

The sun shone almost as brightly as the smiles that took front and centre on stage as they all did their best to impress the judges.

Topping the entries was the Best Dressed Little Lady categories which comprised five heats to find the finalists in the 1-6 yrs and 7-12 yrs sections.

Taking out the very cute finals in the 1-6 yrs was two-year-old Catalina Venneri whose family-friendly ensemble came from far and wide, her mum Michelle said.

"She's wearing her grandma's dress and Italian shoes which came from Canada, her aunt's hat and I made the purse for her,” she said.

Teamed with a locally bought Target vest, Catalina wasn't quite sure what was going on but didn't seem to be fazed by all the attention.

Runner-up Makybe Sinclair, 6, had a helping hand from her mum Jayd Urquhart who was a finalist in the Best Dressed Lady on Grafton Cup.

"It's nice for her to be able to dress up too,” Jayd said.

Makybe wore a Target skirt and custom-made floral headpiece, with the rest of her pastel ensemble sourced from Cotton On.

Kids fashion 1-6 girls runner up Makybe Sinclair, left, and winner Catalina Venneri on Maclean Cup Day. Adam Hourigan

St Mary's student Judy Irwin, 8, took out the 7-12 yrs category wearing her birthday dress and a few items borrowed from family and friends.

"This is my sister's bag and the hat I borrowed from one of mum's friends.

"And these are my confirmation shoes,” Judy said.

Runner-up Aria Barnes, 8, is no stranger to fashion as she and her sister have their own Instagram account, Little Fashion Sisters.

A lot of elements made up Aria's racing-themed ensemble including a cape, fur collar, racehorse print dress, tights, shoes, bag and appropriate accessories.

Most of the items were new except for mum Renae's hat which has been around for a couple of decades.

"Some came from Instagram companies while most of the accessories came from Big W and Strandbags here in Grafton,” Renae said.