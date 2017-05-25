Kids over the moon about reading

IF YOU were listening carefully Wednesday, you might've heard the sound of thousands of kids across the country being taught messages of friendship and perseverance.

And laughing uncontrollably.

It was the case at Cowper Public School, where teacher Karleigh Moran joined in with more than 4500 other schools, libraries and pre-schools in taking part in the annual Simultaneous Storytime, and she says the event is not just a a perfect way to instil a love of reading.

"Because of the humour of the book, it makes the underlying themes of perserverance and friendship very accessible for the kids," she said.

"And we were also able to do some cooperative learning activities from the reading, and in this small school we are able to have the older children mentoring the younger children, which is a big positive out of it."

The book chosen around the country was "The Cow Tripped Over the Moon" written by Australian author Tony Wilson and doesn't quite stick to the script of the original nursery rhyme when descirbing the events on the night the cow did eventually jump over the moon.

The students from Cowper Public School were joined by schools and pre-schools around the Clarence Valley will around 75 toddlers showing to a special reading at the Grafton Library.