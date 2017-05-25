22°
News

Kids over the moon about reading

Adam Hourigan
| 25th May 2017 4:32 PM
FUNNY: Cowper teacher Karleigh Moran reads The Cow Tripped Over The Moon for National Simultaneous Storyline.
FUNNY: Cowper teacher Karleigh Moran reads The Cow Tripped Over The Moon for National Simultaneous Storyline. Adam Hourigan Photography

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU were listening carefully Wednesday, you might've heard the sound of thousands of kids across the country being taught messages of friendship and perseverance.

And laughing uncontrollably.

It was the case at Cowper Public School, where teacher Karleigh Moran joined in with more than 4500 other schools, libraries and pre-schools in taking part in the annual Simultaneous Storytime, and she says the event is not just a a perfect way to instil a love of reading.

"Because of the humour of the book, it makes the underlying themes of perserverance and friendship very accessible for the kids," she said.

"And we were also able to do some cooperative learning activities from the reading, and in this small school we are able to have the older children mentoring the younger children, which is a big positive out of it."

The book chosen around the country was "The Cow Tripped Over the Moon" written by Australian author Tony Wilson and doesn't quite stick to the script of the original nursery rhyme when descirbing the events on the night the cow did eventually jump over the moon.

The students from Cowper Public School were joined by schools and pre-schools around the Clarence Valley will around 75 toddlers showing to a special reading at the Grafton Library.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Glen Innes escapee found 3000km away

Glen Innes escapee found 3000km away

AN ESCAPEE from Glenn Innes Correction Centre has been found in the Northern Territory, more than 3000km away from where he escaped.

New hope for survival of goanna pulling

Max Gardiner is competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016.

Meeting called to reverse cancellation and get help now

OPINION: Climate change sceptics swim in blissful ignorance

Musician Eddie Vedder performs at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Want to keep your head in the sand? Might need to buy a snorkel

Kids over the moon about reading

FUNNY: Cowper teacher Karleigh Moran reads The Cow Tripped Over The Moon for National Simultaneous Storyline.

Cowper joins into simultaneous storytime

Local Partners

New hope for survival of goanna pulling

BUT your help is needed to get event back on the calendar

WE'RE LISTENING: Councillors want to hear your ideas

From left, former Maclean Shire Council president, John Harvey, Clarence Valley Council acting general manager, Ashley Lindsay, Cr Karen Toms, Cr Andrew Baker, Cr Greg Clancy and Mayor Cr Jim Simmons, at a councillor meet and greet in Maclean last week.

Let councillors know your feelings at Grafton Shoppingworld tomorrow

LADIES: You're invited to a much-needed time out!

Coolangatta/Tweed tenpin bowling centre. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

Grab your friends and come out for a night of fun

Artists wanted to give gallery a spray

Detail from Kade Valja and Matthew Brydon's work at the gallery.

Showcase your art to the community

Servant Or Slave to screen in Grafton on Sorry Day

POWERFUL FILM: Servant or Slave will screen at the Saraton Theatre on National Sorry Day.

CRANES acknowledges National Sorry Day with film

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

OWNERS of icon Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld want to super-size the site with accommodation and entertainment to turn it into Australia’s Disneyland.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

High Abilities take over the Jaca

READY TO ROCK: The High Abilities group will be playing at the Jacaranda Hotel on Friday night in support of Living Proof.

CRANES band all set for their next show at Grafton pub

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 459,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Pretty As A Picture

152 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $360,000

Bathed in sunshine, this Art Deco homes bright and airy feel, fresh interiors and classic character features are perfectly in tune with its peaceful, leafy Alice...

Contemporary Design Enhances a Coastal Country Lifestyle

Lot 3 Dianella Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $535,000

In today's world of helter skelter it's more important than ever that your home is your sanctuary. With that in mind an innovative and progressive building company...

Natural bush retreat between the River and the Sea

Lots 23, 28 & 2 Grasstree Drive, Taloumbi 2463

Residential Land The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks ... Prices starting...

The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks are being released here in Far Northern NSW. Only 12 kms East is the stunning scalloped coast line...

Buyers Take Note!

193 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Low set, out of flood and close to schools and shops a fantastic offering suited to both owner occupiers and investors alike! Boasting a very comfortable floor...

Prime Position in Heart of CBD

2/39 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

Perfectly poised within walking distance to all amenities and providing ease of maintenance, 2/39 Mary Street is sure to stir interest from the market. Comprised...

Perfect Investment Opportunity Awaits!!

48 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

We bring to you 48 and 48b Bush Drive. Situated in South Grafton, this property offers the opportunity to earn dual income under the one dwelling. The upstairs...

Super Keen To Sell Owner Reduces Price

25 Owen Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 4 Now $445,000

Convenient central location directly opposite nature reserve and sports field, this original brick home has something for the whole family. Ideal for the extended...

Built To Last With Room To Move

105 Golf Links Rd, Woodford Island 2463

House 3 2 3 $699,000

105 Golf Links Road is a cut above the rest. It is comprised of a substantial 4 bedroom, double brick home, an 8 metre pool, and 8,640m2 of land with the...

Mobile Home At Woombah For Under $50,000

73/286 Iluka Road, Woombah 2469

House 1 1 1 $48,000

Mobile home located in the quiet Bimbimbi Caravan Park at Woombah, close to the Clarence river and only 10 minutes to the beautiful beaches of Iluka. The home...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!