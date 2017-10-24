Kids relish challenge on horseback

STRONG RIDE: Grafton Pony Club will host the Clarence Valley Equestrian Challenge this weekend.

EQUESTRIAN: Hawthorne Park will be awash with colour this weekend as school-age kids from across the north coast compete for the chance at glory in the Clarence Valley Equestrian Challenge.

The annual event organised by Grafton Pony Club gives kids a chance to compete across many equestrian disciplines including gymkhana, dressage, show jumping and team penning.

The event will host 140 competitors from Taree all the way to the Queensland border across two days of intense competition.

Pony club secretary Kathy Sullivan said the annual challenge was again expected to be a success with the number of nominated competitors.

"We have kids with all sorts of abilities coming to compete over the weekend,” Sullivan said.

"This competition is open to people outside of the pony club as well so we get a wide range of competitors, from kids who have competed for years to kids riding in competition for the very first time.

"Competitors can ride as part of a team or individual and it just gives them an opportunity to compete in an equestrian event which are few and far between.”

There will also be a prize awarded to the best presented team on the opening morning of the competition.

While entries for the event have closed Sullivan said spectators could go

to Hawthorne Park to

see two days of high-class riding.

The club will have a canteen running during

the challenge on Saturday and Sunday from 8am each day.