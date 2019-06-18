Kids strut their way down the catwalk

IN FASHION: Olivia and Hudson Alcock model some fashions at the Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup high tea and fashion parade.

AFTER waiting patiently while the adults have their fun throughout race week, children will get their turn on the catwalk on Maclean Cup Day.

And if there was any doubt as to the popularity of the children's fashion event, the applause that Olivia and Hudson Alcock got for strutting their stuff in front of the club's annual cup fashion parade put it to rest.

Following a restructure of the fashions events during the July Racing Carnival, Maclean Bowling Club has extended their sponsorship of the day and will run the kids' fashion event on the final Sunday.

Bowling Club manager Mark Williams said it was something they were happy to do.

"It's a popular day for our members and for families as well and I think it's a good community thing to do,” he said.

The club has supported the final day of the carnival for more than 20 years and Mr Williams said the clubs had enjoyed a great relationship.

"We do the calcutta for the big race and the jockey club members all come down, it's a great relationship,” he said.

Mr Williams said next year they were looking at further expanding the support for the cup and becoming more involved in the carnival, including moving their cup fashion parade to line up with other events.

"We always like to have it a bit early so the ladies can see what the local fashions are around and we're looking forward to continuing the relationship with the carnival,” he said.

"We work really well together and we don't intend to change it.”