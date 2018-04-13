Kids take on U3A to settle life's big question

WAS LIFE BETTER 50 YEARS AGO? Jessica Marsh from Clarence Valley Anglican School attempts to get revenge against Adrian Van Ash after her ream lost the debate against the U3A members.

IT'S BEEN DECIDED, life is better now.

Adrian Van Ash made it clear that his new life as a cyborg (with a number of joint replacements) that life is most certainly better than 50 years ago when he would likely have been put in a wheelchair or have died.

DEBATE: Was life better 50 yeas ago? : Clarence River U3A and Clarence Valley Anglican School debate.

In what could only be described the greatest debate ever had, Clarence Valley Anglican School students debated U3A members over when life was better, now or 50 years ago. But in an almost cruel twist of events, the oldies were placed in the negative - life was not better 50 years ago.

With closing arguments from Dorothy Hillis - who spoke of the great smogs from London and being forced to give up Oxford because her brother needed to go to school, and of course, the fact that she could now wear pants (and not just skirts or dresses), the oldies brought in a win with what adjudicator Aaron Dewhurst called a close battle of the young and old.

Back row: Khalehla Mupudizi, Eden Annesley, Jess Smith, Adrian Van Ash, Kevin Dixon and Brian Carter. Front row: Jessica Marsh, Dorothy Hillis and Brian Carter. Oldies vs young debate: It was better to be alive 50 years ago. Caitlan Charles

Despite the loss, the primary and senior students from CVAS put up a good fight, with the argument of 'happier and healthier times' despite less money and food.

But what should never be forgotten is Kevin G Dixon's glowing rendition of Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, a Monty Python classic, in which he highlighted just how good it was to be alive in the 21st century.