Kids to the fore at Lawrence tree planting

TAKING ROOT: Leilani Towner, Willow Johnson, Kayden Hope and Ryan Lloyd look over one of the many trees they helped plant at the Lawrence Golf Club on National Tree Day.

GOLFERS often say that trees on a course are 90% air, and on the Lawrence Golf Course there'll be a little more solid wood to aim at after Lawrence Public School students helped out on National Tree Day.

Coordinator for the Lawrence Community Landcare Group Jasmine Oakes said that various groups in the community had been working for the past week on the site, culminating in the school children visit for National Tree Day.

"Wednesday we and some members of the golf club and other landcare groups came and planted some trees, and then the kids came out and did some planting for National Tree Day,” she said.

"We planted 120 plants between the two days.”

The planting was part of a biodiversity and koala corridor planting that will eventual have 200 new trees in the area.

"We'll also plant some gums for the koalas and other animals outside the golf course, as there have been a few sightings recently,” she said.

The plants were donated by Maclean Landcare and council provided money for lunches for the children, and Ms Oakes said it was great to see everyone involved.

"It's a good community program so we aim to do it every year for National Tree Day,” she said.

"We're also doing some assessments on other areas, with the next place being the cricket ground,” she said.

"We're doing some weeding and more corridor planting later in the year.”