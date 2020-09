From friends making funny sounds, dogs being overly affectionate, to Donald Trump, Harwood Island Public School students share their thoughts on what makes them laugh and who they think is the most famous person in this latest episode of KidzChat:

KidzChat: Harwood Island students tell us what makes them laugh: Harwood Island Public School students share their thoughts on what makes them laugh and who they think is the most famous person in this lastest episode of KidzChat.

Check out more episodes later in the week!