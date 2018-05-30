Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Indie Lawson, 5, Iluka Public School
Indie Lawson, 5, Iluka Public School Ebony Stansfield
News

KIDZCHAT: Indie dreams of baking banana bread

30th May 2018 10:00 AM

NAME: Indie Lawson

AGE: 5

SCHOOL: Iluka Public School

What is your favourite food?

Dad's pies. They let us have them sometimes. They are mince pies

What food don't you like?

I don't like brussels sprouts because I just don't like how the flavour is.

What do you want to be when you are older?

A baker. I want to bake banana bread. Almost everyone would like banana bread.

What super power would you want?

Strength. Because if a bridge snapped, I would like to take a bus to the other side.

Do you have any pets?

Two dogs, a great Dane and a Foxie. They like eating meat and chasing kangaroos. Sometimes they run away.

Who is your favourite person?

Mummy, because she puts me to bed and gives me a cuddle and a kiss. I like being with her.

Are you scared of anything?

Sometimes leaving mum. I love her too much.

  • If you would like your school to be a part of KidzChat e-mail ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Accused Coffs Harbour gunman faces court

    premium_icon Accused Coffs Harbour gunman faces court

    News A MAN arrested and charged in Grafton yesterday over a shooting in Coffs Harbour in February has faced Grafton Local Court

    • 30th May 2018 10:15 AM
    What a crappy thing to do

    What a crappy thing to do

    Offbeat Poo found on slippery dip in Lower Clarence

    • 30th May 2018 10:00 AM
    Man charged in Grafton over Coffs Harbour shooting

    Man charged in Grafton over Coffs Harbour shooting

    Crime 27-year-old arrested after inquiries by Strike Force Ebal

    Excuses go up in smoke in court

    premium_icon Excuses go up in smoke in court

    News Grafton man avoids jail for marijuana supply

    Local Partners