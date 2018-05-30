KIDZCHAT: Indie dreams of baking banana bread
NAME: Indie Lawson
AGE: 5
SCHOOL: Iluka Public School
What is your favourite food?
Dad's pies. They let us have them sometimes. They are mince pies
What food don't you like?
I don't like brussels sprouts because I just don't like how the flavour is.
What do you want to be when you are older?
A baker. I want to bake banana bread. Almost everyone would like banana bread.
What super power would you want?
Strength. Because if a bridge snapped, I would like to take a bus to the other side.
Do you have any pets?
Two dogs, a great Dane and a Foxie. They like eating meat and chasing kangaroos. Sometimes they run away.
Who is your favourite person?
Mummy, because she puts me to bed and gives me a cuddle and a kiss. I like being with her.
Are you scared of anything?
Sometimes leaving mum. I love her too much.
- If you would like your school to be a part of KidzChat e-mail ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au