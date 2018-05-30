KIDZCHAT: Indie dreams of baking banana bread

NAME: Indie Lawson

AGE: 5

SCHOOL: Iluka Public School

What is your favourite food?

Dad's pies. They let us have them sometimes. They are mince pies

What food don't you like?

I don't like brussels sprouts because I just don't like how the flavour is.

What do you want to be when you are older?

A baker. I want to bake banana bread. Almost everyone would like banana bread.

What super power would you want?

Strength. Because if a bridge snapped, I would like to take a bus to the other side.

Do you have any pets?

Two dogs, a great Dane and a Foxie. They like eating meat and chasing kangaroos. Sometimes they run away.

Who is your favourite person?

Mummy, because she puts me to bed and gives me a cuddle and a kiss. I like being with her.

Are you scared of anything?

Sometimes leaving mum. I love her too much.