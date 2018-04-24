KIDZCHAT: Lawson tells us what is on his mind

What makes you happy?

Playing with my dogs Germany Shephard Marly and ruby. Ruby is a bit older.

If you had your own store, what would you sell?

Trophies. Cause I like winning lots of trophies out at the speedway.

What is your favourite part about school?

Soccer and running.

What makes someone smart?

Going to school.

What are you scared of?

Wasps and green ants, they bite me and they really hurt.

What is your favourite food?

Chicken cause it tastes really good and they put that special thing on it and give that yummy taste.

What do you want to be when you get older?

Police. Cause they help the persons are hurt and go in case someone light a fire on purpose.

What do you do on the weekends?

Go motorbike riding. Going really fast in the air.

Would you rather read minds or be invisible?

I'd to be invisible cause I'm trying to cammo/hide in my loungeroom. Cause my eyes are a funny colour. Sometimes I put my army jacket on and army pants.