Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lawson Clarke, Five and a half, Clarence Valley Anglican School
Lawson Clarke, Five and a half, Clarence Valley Anglican School Ebony Stansfield
News

KIDZCHAT: Lawson tells us what is on his mind

24th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

What makes you happy?

Playing with my dogs Germany Shephard Marly and ruby. Ruby is a bit older.

If you had your own store, what would you sell?

Trophies. Cause I like winning lots of trophies out at the speedway.

What is your favourite part about school?

Soccer and running.

What makes someone smart?

Going to school.

What are you scared of?

Wasps and green ants, they bite me and they really hurt.

What is your favourite food?

Chicken cause it tastes really good and they put that special thing on it and give that yummy taste.

What do you want to be when you get older?

Police. Cause they help the persons are hurt and go in case someone light a fire on purpose.

What do you do on the weekends?

Go motorbike riding. Going really fast in the air.

Would you rather read minds or be invisible?

I'd to be invisible cause I'm trying to cammo/hide in my loungeroom. Cause my eyes are a funny colour. Sometimes I put my army jacket on and army pants.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Meet the Fitzroy Street heroes

    Meet the Fitzroy Street heroes

    News Exclusive: read first-hand accounts of car roll-over rescue

    • 24th Apr 2018 3:30 PM
    Lawrence digger honoured on Anzac Day

    Lawrence digger honoured on Anzac Day

    News Name will be projected on War Memorial early on Anzac morning

    • 24th Apr 2018 2:16 PM
    According to Buzzfeed, we don't exist

    According to Buzzfeed, we don't exist

    News Major tourist attractions missed by online media outlet

    2018 Anzac Day Services in the Clarence Valley

    2018 Anzac Day Services in the Clarence Valley

    News List of Anzac Day Services in the Valley

    Local Partners