KIDZCHAT: What are Clarence Valley kids thinking about?

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE SONG TO DANCE TO:

The Thunder, because it goes thunder, thunder and it's really, really funny.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE COLOUR?

Pink. I like the rainbow because hmm, it's so pretty. It goes in the sky so everyone can see it.

FAVOURITE TV SHOW:

Get Blake. There's a boy called Blake Myers, and there's animal squirrels and they have a net and try and zoom Blake Myers into a baby, and catch in the net so fast. It's funny and really excellent.

WHO DO YOU THINK IS THE MOST FAMOUS PERSON IN THE WORLD?

Donald Trump, seen him on television. Never seen anyone famous.

WHAT MAKES YOU LAUGH?

Miss Davies, the face she pulls at me when she says good morning makes me laugh because she is bigger than us.

WHERE'S THE BEST PLACE YOU'VE VISITED?

Fiji, South West Rocks. It took forever to get there, had a snooze in the car on the way there.

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GROW UP?

Where my mum is, at a bank, I want to be at a bank.