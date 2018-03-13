Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAVANAH BYLOS from Palmers Island Public School
SAVANAH BYLOS from Palmers Island Public School Ebony Stansfield
News

KIDZCHAT: What are Clarence Valley kids thinking about?

13th Mar 2018 3:00 PM

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE SONG TO DANCE TO:

The Thunder, because it goes thunder, thunder and it's really, really funny.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE COLOUR?

Pink. I like the rainbow because hmm, it's so pretty. It goes in the sky so everyone can see it.

FAVOURITE TV SHOW:

Get Blake. There's a boy called Blake Myers, and there's animal squirrels and they have a net and try and zoom Blake Myers into a baby, and catch in the net so fast. It's funny and really excellent.

WHO DO YOU THINK IS THE MOST FAMOUS PERSON IN THE WORLD?

Donald Trump, seen him on television. Never seen anyone famous.

WHAT MAKES YOU LAUGH?

Miss Davies, the face she pulls at me when she says good morning makes me laugh because she is bigger than us.

WHERE'S THE BEST PLACE YOU'VE VISITED?

Fiji, South West Rocks. It took forever to get there, had a snooze in the car on the way there.

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GROW UP?

Where my mum is, at a bank, I want to be at a bank.

clarence valley education clarence valley kids kidzchat palmers island public school students
Grafton Daily Examiner
What potential cyclone will mean for the Clarence Valley

What potential cyclone will mean for the Clarence Valley

Weather THE threat of a cyclone affecting the Northern Rivers is now more likely, with forecasters saying it could bring a "significant" increase in rain.

Easter bunny back for a good cause

Easter bunny back for a good cause

Community Help the Easter Bunny deliver eggs to kids of the Clarence Valley

  • 13th Mar 2018 3:00 PM
WILD DOGS: Who will be attacked next?

WILD DOGS: Who will be attacked next?

Environment Shelley Roberts has had two horses attacked by wild dogs

  • 13th Mar 2018 3:00 PM
Karla wants to be one of Australia's finest

Karla wants to be one of Australia's finest

Fashion & Beauty Vote to help local model win Maxim comp

  • 13th Mar 2018 2:49 PM

Local Partners