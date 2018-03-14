KIDZCHAT: What are Clarence Valley kids thinking?

NAME: Emily Rootsey

AGE: 8

SCHOOL: Cowper Public School

What is your favourite song?

Shape Of You. There is an interesting background of the song. The singer is very good.

What is your favourite colour?

A light purple, like a lavender. I like all the colours naturally, but purple is my favourite.

What do you find scary?

A blackout or it's really, really dark and no one is beside me.

What is your favourite food to eat?

Spaghetti with toast. Mum cuts it in rectangles and I call them soldiers because they are straight. Only sometimes cut them into squares. But I like them in rectangles.

What is your least favourite food?

I don't like broccoli. It's sort of like string and tastes really funny.

What is your favourite ice-cream flavour?

Chocolate. It has a nice sweet flavour. It's really yummy.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to be many different things but I want to be a police woman. You get to save the world and it's really exciting. My Nan was a police officer and I want to be exactly like her.

