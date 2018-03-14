Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emily Rootsey from Cowper Public School.
Emily Rootsey from Cowper Public School. Ebony Stansfield
News

KIDZCHAT: What are Clarence Valley kids thinking?

ebony stansfield
by
14th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

NAME: Emily Rootsey

AGE: 8

SCHOOL: Cowper Public School

What is your favourite song?

Shape Of You. There is an interesting background of the song. The singer is very good.

What is your favourite colour?

A light purple, like a lavender. I like all the colours naturally, but purple is my favourite.

What do you find scary?

A blackout or it's really, really dark and no one is beside me.

What is your favourite food to eat?

Spaghetti with toast. Mum cuts it in rectangles and I call them soldiers because they are straight. Only sometimes cut them into squares. But I like them in rectangles.

What is your least favourite food?

I don't like broccoli. It's sort of like string and tastes really funny.

What is your favourite ice-cream flavour?

Chocolate. It has a nice sweet flavour. It's really yummy.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to be many different things but I want to be a police woman. You get to save the world and it's really exciting. My Nan was a police officer and I want to be exactly like her.

If you want your school to be on KidzChat email ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

Grafton Daily Examiner
'Hazardous surf warnings are here for a reason'

'Hazardous surf warnings are here for a reason'

Weather BOATERS and swimmers asked to heed hazardous surf warning for Thursday in the wake of Cyclone Linda.

Grafton bids for One Night Stand again

Grafton bids for One Night Stand again

Music This is not the first time Grafton has campaigned

LETTER: Playground under attack from bats

LETTER: Playground under attack from bats

Letters to the Editor Flying foxes become 'unbearable'

Healing past hurts to move forward

Healing past hurts to move forward

Community Clarence centre part of the process

Local Partners