KIDZCHAT: What are Clarence Valley kids thinking?
NAME: Emily Rootsey
AGE: 8
SCHOOL: Cowper Public School
What is your favourite song?
Shape Of You. There is an interesting background of the song. The singer is very good.
What is your favourite colour?
A light purple, like a lavender. I like all the colours naturally, but purple is my favourite.
What do you find scary?
A blackout or it's really, really dark and no one is beside me.
What is your favourite food to eat?
Spaghetti with toast. Mum cuts it in rectangles and I call them soldiers because they are straight. Only sometimes cut them into squares. But I like them in rectangles.
What is your least favourite food?
I don't like broccoli. It's sort of like string and tastes really funny.
What is your favourite ice-cream flavour?
Chocolate. It has a nice sweet flavour. It's really yummy.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to be many different things but I want to be a police woman. You get to save the world and it's really exciting. My Nan was a police officer and I want to be exactly like her.
If you want your school to be on KidzChat email ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au