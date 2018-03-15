Menu
COHEN GRAYSON from Palmers' Island Public School
News

KIDZCHAT: What are Clarence Valley kids thinking?

15th Mar 2018 3:00 PM

Name: COHEN GRAYSON

Age: 6

School: Palmers Island Public School

What's your favourite song to dance to:

Sick Boy, I like the sounds.

Favourite colour you like wearing:

Red. It's bright.

Favourite TV show:

Ninja turtles because they get to destroy people.

Who do you think is the most famous person in the world?

Donald Trump because he is prime minister.

What makes you laugh?

Jessie (class friend), because he makes me laugh.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Working in Diggers. Because you get to dig holes.

If you want your school to be on KidzChat email ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

Grafton Daily Examiner
