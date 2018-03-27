Menu
Ayvaleigh McDonald-Coleman in Kindergarten from Cowper Public School
News

KIDZCHAT: What is on Ayvaleigh's mind at school?

27th Mar 2018 2:55 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM

What is your favourite colour?

Pink, I like girls' colours.

What do you find scary?

I'm scared of the dark. I don't like being in the dark I slept in my mum's bed last night.

What is your favourite food to eat?

Chicken noodles. They are yummy. And strawberries.

What is your least favourite food?

Eating lollies cause I had a hole in my tooth and it had to get pulled out.

What is your favourite ice cream flavour?

I like all of them. Haven't tried all of them yet but planning to have all of them.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A dancer. I do ballet, and I like all parts of it.

  • If you want your school to be apart of the KidzChat column, e-mail our cadet journalist Ebony at Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au
