KIDZCHAT: What is on Ayvaleigh's mind at school?
What is your favourite colour?
Pink, I like girls' colours.
What do you find scary?
I'm scared of the dark. I don't like being in the dark I slept in my mum's bed last night.
What is your favourite food to eat?
Chicken noodles. They are yummy. And strawberries.
What is your least favourite food?
Eating lollies cause I had a hole in my tooth and it had to get pulled out.
What is your favourite ice cream flavour?
I like all of them. Haven't tried all of them yet but planning to have all of them.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
A dancer. I do ballet, and I like all parts of it.
- If you want your school to be apart of the KidzChat column, e-mail our cadet journalist Ebony at Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au