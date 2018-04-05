KIDZCHAT: What is on Eli's mind?

What is your favourite food?

Grapes. Because they're yummy.

What food don't you like?

Orange juice, I don't really know...

What do you want to be when you are older?

In the army. I want to drive the planes because it would be really high.

What is the best part about school?

Today I am going to be seeing the crane which is picking up one of the classrooms. It's going to happen today. I'm excited.

Do you have any pets?

A dog, a Labrador girl, called Abbey. She sort of eats and she always wants to go for walks and wants to do lots of stuff.

