Eli Kenyon, 5, Kindergarten, Iluka Public School
Eli Kenyon, 5, Kindergarten, Iluka Public School
News

KIDZCHAT: What is on Eli's mind?

5th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

What is your favourite food?

Grapes. Because they're yummy.

What food don't you like?

Orange juice, I don't really know...

What do you want to be when you are older?

In the army. I want to drive the planes because it would be really high.

What is the best part about school?

Today I am going to be seeing the crane which is picking up one of the classrooms. It's going to happen today. I'm excited.

Do you have any pets?

A dog, a Labrador girl, called Abbey. She sort of eats and she always wants to go for walks and wants to do lots of stuff.

If you want your school to be involved e-mail our cadet journalist Ebony at Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer .com.au

