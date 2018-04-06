KIDZCHAT: What is on Isabella's mind?

What is your favourite song?

Meant to be, the singing, sometimes I sing to it.

What is your favourite colour?

Orange cause it's bright.

What is your favourite food to eat?

Raspberries, they are juicy.

What is your least favourite food?

Pickles cause they're gross.

What is your favourite ice-cream flavour?

Strawberry, cause it's yummy.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Interior designer cause I would like to.

