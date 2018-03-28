Menu
Lilith Campbell, 11, from Nymboida Public School Year 6
News

KIDZCHAT: What is on Lilith's mind?

28th Mar 2018 2:55 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM

If you could ask a genie one wish what would it be?

Probably to fly because going up in the air is really fun.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Not sure actually. Nothing really stands out at the moment.

What is the best part about school?

How kind the other kids and the teachers are.

Are you scared of anything?

Spiders. So hairy and creepy.

Can you describe your favourite song?

I would have to say, I don't have one.

What do you do on the weekends?

Probably go outside and see all the animals. Well the donkeys, the sheep and sometimes the cows and the chickens.

What is your favourite book?

The How To Train Your Dragon series. Boy has a dragon, trains it to find lost items not many people have and finds out who his ancestors are.

Would you rather be super fast or super strong?

Probably super strong. Because you can help people more often.

Local Partners