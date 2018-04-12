KIDZCHAT: What is on Rafferty's mind?

If you could ask a genie one wish what would it be?

Honestly, I don't really know.

If you could be anything when you grow up what would it be?

I want to be a heavy duty truck driver, who works for the minds. My dad told if you work for the mines you get paid lots of money. Because I don't want to be a homeless person when I grow up.

What is the best part about school?

Lunch break. Because then you have free time to play with your friends.

Are you scared of anything?

No.

Can you describe your favourite song?

My heart is a ghost town.

What do you do on the weekends?

Go to the Gold Coast because we normally go to timezone there.

What is your favourite book?

Zombie bums from Uranus because it's funny.

Would you rather be super fast or super strong?

Honestly, I'd like to be myself.

