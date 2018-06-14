Menu
Copmanhurst Public School Jye Roberts
Copmanhurst Public School Jye Roberts Ebony Stansfield
KIDZCHAT: What's on Jye's mind?

14th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

Name: Jye Roberts

Age: 6

School: Copmanhurst Public School

What is your favourite food?

Porridge. Because it has some sugar on it.

Are you scared of anything?

Yes. The dark. Because I think snakes and dingos are going to come and eat me.

If you had one wish from a genie what would you wish for?

A helicopter because then I would be able to fly around.

What is your favourite thing about school?

The playground, playing in it.

If you could be either super fast or super strong what would it be?

Ice. Because then I could be able to freeze people.

What do you think is the best colour?

Rainbow because the colours are cool.

Do you have any pets?

Rabbits and we have heaps of pets.

