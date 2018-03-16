Menu
KIDZCHAT: What's on Lillyarna's mind

16th Mar 2018 3:00 PM

NAME: Lillyarna Ramsey.

AGE: 5.

SCHOOL: Bright Sparks Pre-School.

Favourite song:

Elsa from Frozen.

Colour:

Pink and purple separately.

Game:

Handball. I always beat my brother Toby.

TV show:

ABC for Kids especially Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly.

Best friend/s:

Amani.

What makes you laugh:

When my big brother Toby tickles me.

What scares you:

Snakes. I saw one in my backyard.

Best place you've been:

Big Banana in Coffs Harbour. Minnie Water because we see crabs and jellyfish and stuff.

Favourite food/s:

Peas and corn and rice. Pasta, meatballs and mashed potato.

What don't you like:

Steak.

Favourite ice-cream:

Mint or caramel separately but I'll eat it together.

Favourite book:

Frozen. My mum sometimes reads me 10 books until I fall asleep.

What do you want to be when you grow up:

I want a baby in my tummy and be a nurse and work at the hospital.

What age is grown up:

29.

