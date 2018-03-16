KIDZCHAT: What's on Lillyarna's mind
NAME: Lillyarna Ramsey.
AGE: 5.
SCHOOL: Bright Sparks Pre-School.
Favourite song:
Elsa from Frozen.
Colour:
Pink and purple separately.
Game:
Handball. I always beat my brother Toby.
TV show:
ABC for Kids especially Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly.
Best friend/s:
Amani.
What makes you laugh:
When my big brother Toby tickles me.
What scares you:
Snakes. I saw one in my backyard.
Best place you've been:
Big Banana in Coffs Harbour. Minnie Water because we see crabs and jellyfish and stuff.
Favourite food/s:
Peas and corn and rice. Pasta, meatballs and mashed potato.
What don't you like:
Steak.
Favourite ice-cream:
Mint or caramel separately but I'll eat it together.
Favourite book:
Frozen. My mum sometimes reads me 10 books until I fall asleep.
What do you want to be when you grow up:
I want a baby in my tummy and be a nurse and work at the hospital.
What age is grown up:
29.