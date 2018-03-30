KIDZCHAT: What's on Luke Dyer from CVAS mind?

What makes you happy?

When mum and dad get me mint ice-cream.

If you had your own store, what would you sell?

Chocolate bars because they're yummy.

What are you scared of?

The dark. Because there is something there that might steal me.

What is your favourite food?

Hot chips because I like hot chips.

What do you want to be when you get older?

Work at McDonald's because I can give people chips, coke and cheeseburgers.

What do you do on the weekends?

Play basketball because you can bounce balls.

Would you rather read minds or be invisible?

Being invisible because if strangers won't see me.

