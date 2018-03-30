Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke Dyer, 6, Kindergarten, Clarence Valley Anglican School
Luke Dyer, 6, Kindergarten, Clarence Valley Anglican School Ebony Stansfield
News

KIDZCHAT: What's on Luke Dyer from CVAS mind?

30th Mar 2018 3:00 PM

What makes you happy?

When mum and dad get me mint ice-cream.

If you had your own store, what would you sell?

Chocolate bars because they're yummy.

What are you scared of?

The dark. Because there is something there that might steal me.

What is your favourite food?

Hot chips because I like hot chips.

What do you want to be when you get older?

Work at McDonald's because I can give people chips, coke and cheeseburgers.

What do you do on the weekends?

Play basketball because you can bounce balls.

Would you rather read minds or be invisible?

Being invisible because if strangers won't see me.

If you would like your school to be a part of the KidzChat column, e-mail cadet journalist Ebony at ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH: Find out how bridge girders will get across river

WATCH: Find out how bridge girders will get across river

News RMS releases video giving more detail on moving large girders for new Harwood Bridge

Uluru Statement seeks change from the heart

Uluru Statement seeks change from the heart

News "When we have power over our destiny our children will flourish”

Cop showed 'complete lack of common sense': Commissioner

Cop showed 'complete lack of common sense': Commissioner

News Public hearing continues into police bashing of teen in Byron

Highway bridge named in honour of dedicated local

Highway bridge named in honour of dedicated local

News The new Urunga bridge over the Kalang River has been dedicated

Local Partners