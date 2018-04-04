KIDZCHAT: What's on Maria's mind?
What's your favourite song to dance to?
Elsa from frozen, like all the words.
What is your favourite TV show?
Peter Pan, it's cause I see him fly all the time.
Who do you think is the most famous person in the world?
Dani, she's my best friend.
What makes you laugh?
When I get tickled.
Where's the best place you've visited?
Sea World, I went there with my family. I really liked it, I got to see the penguins.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
A doctor because I want to help everyone feel better.
