KIDZCHAT: What's on Maria's mind?

What's your favourite song to dance to?

Elsa from frozen, like all the words.

What is your favourite TV show?

Peter Pan, it's cause I see him fly all the time.

Who do you think is the most famous person in the world?

Dani, she's my best friend.

What makes you laugh?

When I get tickled.

Where's the best place you've visited?

Sea World, I went there with my family. I really liked it, I got to see the penguins.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A doctor because I want to help everyone feel better.

