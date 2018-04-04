Menu
Maria Taylor-Walker, Year 1, Palmers Island Public School
KIDZCHAT: What's on Maria's mind?

4th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

What's your favourite song to dance to?

Elsa from frozen, like all the words.

What is your favourite TV show?

Peter Pan, it's cause I see him fly all the time.

Who do you think is the most famous person in the world?

Dani, she's my best friend.

What makes you laugh?

When I get tickled.

Where's the best place you've visited?

Sea World, I went there with my family. I really liked it, I got to see the penguins.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A doctor because I want to help everyone feel better.

If you would like your school to be featured contact our journalist Ebony at Ebony.Stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au

