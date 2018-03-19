Menu
William Casey from Cowper Primary School
William Casey from Cowper Primary School
News

KIDZCHAT: What's on William's mind

19th Mar 2018 3:00 PM

What is your favourite song?

Coming Home by Sheppard. I really don't know why.

What is your favourite colour?

Green, because it's everywhere, all over the place.

What do you find scary?

I don't find anything scary.

What is your favourite food to eat?

Potato and bacon soup, my mum makes it, 'cause I love potato and bacon.

What is your least favourite food?

Pumpkin soup, I don't like it in soup. But I like it out of soup.

What is your favourite icecream flavour?

Oreo. 'Cause I really love Oreos.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Butcher, because Dad butchers the animals.

