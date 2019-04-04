Foran: ‘This isn’t going to stop me’

Kieran Foran won't let this new injury hold him back.

CANTERBURY'S million-dollar playmaker Kieran Foran has vowed to prove his worth to the Bulldogs despite facing three months on the sidelines after surgery to repair syndesmosis.

In an indication of his determination and desire to make it back early, Foran returned to Belmore to begin rehab on Wednesday morning less about 18 hours after having his operation.

It was a shocking blow for the Dogs after Foran's man-of-the-match performance in Sunday's upset victory over the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.

"This isn't going to stop me," Foran said. "I'm determined to get back out there as quickly as I possibly can."

Foran, 28, has had a shocking run with injuries in recent years.

In 2016, he played only nine games for the Parramatta Eels and 17 for the Warriors the following season.

He missed more than a dozen matches for the Bulldogs last year and now faces another 10 to 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Kieran Foran on the treatment table at Belmore a day after ankle surgery. Image: Bulldogs Digital.

"I'm not going to let it get me down and I'm straight into my rehab," Foran said.

"I was unlucky. It was just the way my foot got caught when I scored."

Foran had surgery late on Tuesday afternoon but was back at Belmore at 9am with the rest of the squad.

"There's no point sitting around home," he said. "I'm keen to get cracking.

"We've got a great vibe around the club at the moment. Mate, I honestly love it here. It's a great joint to play footy.

"I love the enthusiasm of all the younger boys who are so eager to get better. It's a great environment for me to be in."

It’s a tough break after Foran’s good form to start the season. Image: Phil Hillyard

Previous injury setbacks have affected Foran more than most.

His old mental health issues have been well documented but the personal resolve this time has never been stronger.

He still firmly believes he has another five years of NRL football ahead of him, having seen the achievements of old champions Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston in recent years when they were well into their 30s.

"I'm not going to let this get me down," he said. "I've done all the hard yards in the off-season and I can still come back and make something of the year.

"It's a long time since I felt myself again. It's just another obstacle but I'll bounce back."