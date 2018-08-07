Jackie ‘O’ slammed after revealing shock diet

What Kyle and Jackie O hate about each other

OH dear, what a mess.

Breakfast radio host Jackie "O" Henderson has copped a super-size serve from nutritionists and body image experts who warned of the damaging example set for young fans after the 43-year-old boasted about her 10kg weight loss and "starvation" diet to co-host Kyle Sandilands on air yesterday.

During the KIIS FM show, Henderson revealed her very low-calorie daily intake - which begins at 5am with nothing. Henderson said her first food comes at about noon.

"I don't eat breakfast, I don't see the point in eating breakfast," she said.

"I don't eat until midday. Then an avocado. A whole one every day for lunch. (For dinner) I have something like … chicken breast and a couple of vegies."

Henderson has been on a public weight-loss campaign after claiming on air her doctor had diagnosed her "borderline obese". She has since lost 10kg.

But eating disorder and body image charity The Butterfly Foundation ambassador Mia Findlay warned the diet was not enough to sustain her and Henderson's young fan base might be influenced to take up unhealthy habits.

Henderson, pictured in 2015, has been on a public weight loss campaign. Picture: Mike Batterham

"Most would classify that as a starvation diet.

She recently went to Fiji during the school holidays and posted this stunning picture onto her social media, showing her transformation over two to three years. Picture: Instagram/@jackieo_official

"People need to remember because she has power and a large audience, that does not make you knowledgeable," she said.

The KIIS FM host of the popular morning breakfast show did not respond for comment yesterday. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"It is too simple to say that her discourse causes eating disorders but it definitely enables them.

"It encourages eating disorders, it reinforces bad eating habits. It is normalising a way of eating which is not normal.

"It is not healthy and not sustainable."

Jack with her daughter Kitty and husband Lee. Picture: Instagram/@jackieo_official

Nutritionist Amanda Harasym said there were potentially dangerous long-term impacts on the body for anybody who followed a similar diet.

"No nutritionist or health professional would say this is a sufficient diet," she said.

"If this person is a role model to young people then that is a terrible role model.

"Young people are very vulnerable. If she has a young following they will be following what she is doing."

A spokeswoman for Food and Nutrition Australia - the peak dietitians' body - said Henderson's diet did not meet basic daily needs.

"That is not enough food and not enough variety," she said.

"Eating this type of diet can lead to brittle bones, lack of muscle growth lowered metabolism among many other issues."

Despite being a big supporter of Jackie’s, Kyle Sandilands didn’t sound too impressed with what she was doing. Picture: Supplied

She said nobody should follow such a diet.

While co-host Sandilands has been supportive about his friend and long-term colleague's health kick, he did not sound impressed by the mother-of-one's admissions yesterday.

"What a sad life," he said.

However, Henderson was quick to shut him down. "I actually enjoy it," she responded.

The Daily Telegraph reached out to Henderson yesterday but she did not provide a comment.