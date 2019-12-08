Killer client to sue ‘snitch’ Lawyer X

A flood of claims from crooks who were represented by Nicola Gobbo is expected if a killer client is successful in suing her for being a “treacherous snitch”.

A gangland killer defended by "treacherous snitch" Nicola Gobbo is suing her.

The man is the first former client to sue the barrister over breach of contract, which could lead to an avalanche of claims if successful.

The plaintiff can't be named for legal reasons but has multiple convictions including for manslaughter.

Gobbo represented the man over several charges, including a high-profile drug bust involving alleged corrupt police.

Nicola Gobbo pictured with Gangland boss Carl Williams and underworld hit man Andrew `Benji’ Veniamin.

The barrister, known as Lawyer X, failed to tell him she had a sexual relationship with one of his co-accused, a police officer whom she also gave legal advice.

And in a later murder case, Gobbo took on his case while acting as a police informer - known to police as human source 3838.

The gangland figure has been on parole after serving more than a decade behind bars.

He gave evidence at the Lawyer X Royal Commission earlier this year.

It is not known to what extent, if any, she informed on him.

The Sunday Herald Sun understands the writ, which was set to be filed this week, could provoke the underworld's major players to also begin legal action against her.

Faruk Orman leaving the Melbourne Magistrates Court in August 2004.

Underworld identity Faruk Orman, who was released from prison in July as a result of Gobbo's informing, is also planning to sue over the 12 years he served in jail.

But his case is likely to be aimed at Victoria Police rather than Gobbo herself.

During the killer's evidence to the Royal Commission, he said: "Let me tell you something, if I had any idea about Nicola Gobbo having inappropriate dealings with police I would have sacked her on the spot."

The Sunday Herald Sun has contacted the former underworld figure who confirmed he is taking legal action.

"We're launching. It's being prepared now," he said.

"I think I'm the first."

Gobbo would occasionally visit the man while he was in prison.

"That's treacherous knowing what she has done," he said.

Tony Mokbel leaves Melbourne Magistrates Court with his lawyer, Nicola Gobbo.

The legal action will seek to reclaim about $90,000 in fees. It will also pursue Gobbo for exemplary damages and breach of contract.

Legal experts say if it can be proven the gangland figure served time in prison as a direct result of Gobbo's informing, he could be entitled to a six-figure sum.

If the man's case succeeds it could release a flood of claims.

The Legal Professional Uniform Law (Victoria) requires all lawyers to be covered by professional indemnity insurance.

One observer estimated Gobbo acted for up to 200 clients between 2005 and 2012.

"It'll send the insurance company broke," he quipped.

The Office of Public Prosecutions' database has Gobbo appearing on 204 separate hearings in matters prosecuted by the OPP on behalf of 143 separate accused persons.

Gobbo also gave legal advice and negotiated deals on behalf of clients without formally appearing, resulting in guilty pleas.

