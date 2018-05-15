Killer nanny set to be sentenced

The prosecution said Ortega was jealous of Mrs Krim and resentful of the work she was asked to do.

The prosecution said Ortega was jealous of Mrs Krim and resentful of the work she was asked to do.

WARNING: Graphic content

THE nanny who knifed to death her two young charges is due to be sentenced today at a Manhattan court.

Yoselyn Ortega faces life in prison after she repeatedly stabbed Lucia (Lulu) Krim, 6, and brother Leo, 2, in the bathroom of their family's luxury apartment in New York's affluent Upper West Side.

Her insanity plea was rejected and she was convicted of murder on April 19.

The children's mother Marina Krim told Manhattan Supreme Court during the trial of how she started to panic when she could not find Lulu at the dance class where her nanny had been due to drop her off on October 26, 2012.

Mrs Krim had taken her third child, Nessie, to a swimming lesson.

Unable to contact the 55-year-old nanny, the paediatrician rushed home, where Ortega was supposed to have taken Leo for a nap.

Murdered Lulu, six, and Leo, 20 months with their sister Nessie, three.

The worried mother arrived to every parent's worst nightmare - the gruesome sight of her dead children in a bathtub, blood everywhere, and a kitchen knife dumped in the sink. Ortega, a US citizen originally from the Dominican Republic, had stabbed Lulu 30 times.

Police arrived to ghastly scenes, and Ortega lying on her back in the bathroom with a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck

Marina and Kevin Krim with Lulu, who was stabbed 30 times by her 55-year-old nanny.

Jurors gasped in horror as graphic images of the crime scene were shown in court. There was evidence of a struggle as Lulu tried to fight off her nanny.

After her gut-wrenching six-hour testimony at her former nanny's trial, a visibly exhausted Mrs Krim screamed as she left the courtroom: "You're evil! You're evil! And you like this, you like this, you're getting pleasure.

"Get me out of here. Please, get me out of here. Get me out!"

Her husband Kevin Krim told Manhattan's Supreme Court he heard about the murder when he switched his phone off aeroplane mode at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to find a barrage of text messages from concerned friends.

The former CNBC executive said he was trying to figure it out and "fumbling around" when a flight attendant asked him to go to the cockpit. "It's the worst thing imaginable. I was hoping it was a nightmare, and it wasn't," said Mr Krim.

He said two plainclothes police officers had to pick him up off the floor, somebody grabbed him by the arm and somebody took his bag. He said he kept asking "What's going on?" and then saw he had a voicemail from his wife.

"I pressed play to listen to it, and I just heard the background noise of screaming," he testified. "I crumbled to the ground."

The grieving couple went on to have two more children, Felix and Linus.

Ortega had pleaded not guilty on the grounds on the grounds of mental illness, but New York courts have a high bar for proving insanity, with jurors deciding she was aware of what she was doing.

She claimed she did not remember the attack and was possessed by the devil, but a psychologist told jurors she was depressed, but not mentally ill - and had not mentioned hallucinations at the time.

Her sister Celia said the nanny had "snapped" after neighbours revealed she had been visibly unravelling in the months before the sickening murder.

"She lost a lot of weight. She looked very unhealthy. It looked like she was going through some problems," Ruben Diaz told the New York Post. "She had aged a lot - like seven years in a few months."

The nanny had previously complained that Mrs Krim was too demanding and she was upset at being asked to do housework on top of childcare in her $24-an-hour job.

"I had to do everything and take care of the kids," she told police after the brutal murder.

Prosecutors said Ortega was driven to kill because she was jealous of Ms Krim and resentful of the cleaning she had to do.

Mr Krim, who now works at a start-up, and his wife use a Facebook page to post updates on their lives.

They went on to have two more children, Felix born in 2013 and Linus in 2016.

The couple started the Lulu and Leo Fund, which aims to support innovative art programs for children.

They recently posted a video message on Facebook asking that people mention the fund when their case is in the news.