Killer of Bowen schoolgirl ordered to pay court costs

THE man named by a coroner as the likely killer of Bowen schoolgirl Rachel Antonio will be forced to pay costs after his failed attempt to overturn a coroner's findings in March.

A Supreme Court justice upheld a coroner's findings in March that Robert Paul Hytch was responsible for the death of Bowen schoolgirl Rachel Antonio. Hytch has always denied having anything to do with Rachel's death.

The judgment at the time, delivered by Justice Peter Applegarth, said Hytch had opposed the coroner's findings via two main arguments.

The first was that Coroner David O'Connell had wrongly conducted the inquest under the new Coroner's Act instead of the old and that his findings were not in line with the available evidence. But Justice Applegarth disagreed and did not accept either argument.

The Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath then filed an application in the Supreme Court, demanding Hytch pay for the costs incurred by the Crown to fight him in court.

Justice Applegarth, in a decision handed down on Monday in Brisbane, ruled that Hytch must pay 75 per cent of the costs.

"I consider the most appropriate exercise of my discretion in relation to costs is to order that the applicant pay 75 per cent of the intervener's costs of and incidental to the proceeding," he said. The dollar amount is yet to be assessed.

Rachel was 15 when she disappeared from Bowen on Anzac Day in 1998 after her mum had dropped her at the cinema at Queens Beach. She never made the movie. Instead, witnesses at the beach told police they spoke to the schoolgirl who said she was waiting for her boyfriend.

Hytch, aged 24 at the time, was the captain of the local lifesaving club where Rachel was a member. He was found guilty of manslaughter in 1998 but his conviction was set aside and a retrial ordered. A second jury acquitted him.